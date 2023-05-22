Arsenal 'have made approaches' to try and tie down Reiss Nelson to a contract extension at the Emirates, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Reiss Nelson?

As per CBS Sports, Arsenal have made a third contract offer to Nelson following two failed attempts to tie him down in north London for the long term.

The £15k-a-week ace is out of contract at the end of this season and has attracted interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Ligue 1 outfit Nice amid uncertainty over his future.

Cited by The Evening Standard, West Ham United, Fulham and AC Milan are also keen on the 23-year-old, though he did tell the outlet in November 2022 that he wanted to stay at his boyhood club.

Nelson said: “I have been here for so long and I’m very comfortable here. I am an Arsenal fan and, of course, I want to sign a new contract at the club."

Football London's Kaya Kanak reported last weekend that Nelson didn't miss out on Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest due to not being selected as he was actually 'unwell' for the tie.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has detailed that the Gunners have made several attempts to try and secure Nelson's future for the foreseeable future.

Jacobs said: “The last name is Reiss Nelson. It looked like Nelson would be out the door before his Premier League heroics, when it looked like that big late winner against Bournemouth was not only going to consolidate Arsenal as incoming Premier League champions, but it also felt like it was a big individual goal for Nelson to turn the tide and be more integral at Arsenal.

“Arsenal have made approaches to see whether they can sign him. There’s no agreement between parties at the moment, so we'll have to wait and see on that one.”

Should Arsenal hand Reiss Nelson a contract extension?

Hailed as 'important' earlier this year by Mikel Arteta, there is no doubt that Nelson is a player that has more to give at Arsenal moving forward.

In 2022/23, the 23-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, registering three goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Nelson also compares well regarding his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of non-penalty goals, having registered 0.56 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, ranking him in the third percentile for this metric, according to FBRef.

Given his status as a homegrown player, Nelson would also help to fulfil Arsenal's quota for the Champions League next season and would be a handy presence to have around for Arteta.