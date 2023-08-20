Highlights Arsenal's Jurrien Timber has been ruled out for several months due to an ACL injury, posing a major blow for both the club and the player.

There are doubts whether Mikel Arteta will seek a replacement for Timber, with questions arising about prioritizing a new signing.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that Arsenal should be diplomatic in their search for a replacement, considering a stop-gap solution to maintain team chemistry.

Arsenal suffered a major blow as one of their summer arrivals, Jurrien Timber, was ruled out for a number of months due to injury. It remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta will sign a replacement for Timber- Ben Jacobs here offering his thoughts on the situation amidst links to a relegated defender exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Will Arteta prioritize a Timber replacement?

Arsenal got the new season off to a strong start with a 2-1 win at the Emirates. Nottingham Forest came to town and first half goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah made all the difference.

The glory of an opening day victory was marred by the loss of Jurrien Timber, with the defender being forced off of the field in the early stages of the second half. As Ben Jacobs alludes to below, an ACL injury was the outcome of this scenario for Timber which is a major blow for both the club and the player.

With the Dutchman set to miss several months of action, questions now arise as to whether Mikel Arteta will go back into the market and acquire a replacement. See what Jacobs had to say on the situation below.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the race to replace the injury-stricken Jurrien Timber at the Emirates, exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

"I feel really sorry, as I'm sure everybody does, for Jurrien Timber. He only just joined but has great attitude, a big personality and is the type of signing that could make a significant difference to Arsenal in terms of quality and also depth.

"Even though everybody's talking about the Declan Rice arrival, and even Kai Havertz, Timber was going to be very important to Arsenal in the first half of the season. Now, this ACL injury changes the complexion.

"But when you look to bring someone in, you can't necessarily go for somebody that - once Timber returns - is not going to have an integral role within the team. This is where I think Arsenal need to be diplomatic in who they're looking for.

"A player like Kyle Walker-Peters could be open to the move but would still want guarantees of minutes and game-time. I wonder whether Arsenal will look for more of a stop gap than necessarily a permanent-type signing in order to ensure that they don't rock the boat or the chemistry within the side."

Other Arsenal news

A lot of the Arsenal headlines are being dominated by the Timber news and any potential replacements for him at the Emirates.

Kieran Tierney is another Gunners’ defender creating traction with his future in the red half of North London being up in the air. Arteta is more than happy to retain the services of the Scotsman as he is a “hugely valued” member of the squad, but if he wants to leave, then the manager won’t stand in his way.

Newcastle United, West Ham United and Celtic were amongst the British teams to hold an interest in Tierney whilst La Liga outfit Real Sociedad entered talks. Everything has since gone quiet though and the latest news is that Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have dropped out of the race altogether.