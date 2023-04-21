Arsenal have seven games between them and Premier League glory in the coming weeks, but can the Gunners hold off Manchester City?

Mikel Arteta's side have enjoyed a season to treasure to date, lying within touching distance of securing a first league title since 2004. While they remain top of the league, they are increasingly being hunted down by City, who look in ominous form.

The Gunners are seven games from greatness and what would be one of the biggest achievements in the club's illustrious history - here's how we think these final matches will pan out.

Arsenal fixtures

21 April: Southampton (h)

26 April: Man City (a)

2 May: Chelsea (h)

7 May: Newcastle (a)

14 May: Brighton (h)

20 May: Nottingham Forest (a)

28 May: Wolves (h)

Arsenal v Southampton

On the face of it, Arsenal couldn't have asked for a nicer fixture to bounce back from after blowing another two-goal lead against West Ham last Sunday.

They host bottom-placed Southampton this evening, and with City not playing in the league this weekend due to their FA Cup commitments, this is a wonderful chance to stretch their lead over their title rivals ahead of their titanic midweek clash. An easy home win, surely?

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Southampton

Man City v Arsenal

This is the match that could ultimately end up being the decisive fixture of the 2022/23 season, as Arsenal head to City next Wednesday.

The Gunners' task is to simply avoid defeat, and if they manage that, they could be considered strong favourites, especially if they leave the Etihad with all three points. City are on fire, however, and won at Arsenal earlier in the season, so they will be favourites on the night. It doesn't get much bigger, and title run-in experience could be key.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Arsenal

Arsenal v Chelsea

After the City match comes another potentially sticky assignment, as Chelsea make the short trip to north London, looking to be the party poopers.

The Blues may have been woeful for much of this season and seemingly getting worse, but they have match-winners in the form of experienced international stars such as Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix. Arsenal would be clear favourites, but it may have to be a gritty display that sees them through.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Newcastle v Arsenal

The tough games don't let up for Arsenal, and the trip to Newcastle United could be the hardest game left after City away.

The Magpies have been superb in 2022/23 and are now looking like joining the Gunners in the top four, and they would love to repeat last season's efforts and beat the north Londoners at St James' Park late in the campaign.

However, with both clubs having plenty to play for at this stage of the campaign, it could be a very different game that sees nerves shown on both sides.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Arsenal

Arsenal v Brighton

Brighton have been one of the most aesthetically-pleasing teams to watch this season and are another team who could dent Arsenal's title charge.

The Seagulls will head to the Emirates next month looking to seal European football of some kind, and be hoping to avenge the Gunners' impressive 4-2 win at the Amex Stadium on New Year's Eve. Arsenal have managed these sorts of games excellently throughout the campaign, however, and they should have enough to get past their opponents, whose FA Cup commitments and congested run-in could be to their detriment by the time this clash comes along.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Brighton

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

The Gunners' penultimate outing is a trip to Nottingham Forest, with the Reds likely to be right in the relegation picture when the fixture rolls around.

Simply put, this will be a must-win game for Arsenal, as they may even be in a position where goal difference is important up against City. We're backing them to dispatch Forest, possibly sending their opponents closer to the drop in the process, with the kind of professional away display that we have seen from them against the likes of Bournemouth and Fulham this season.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-3 Arsenal

Arsenal v Wolves

It all ends with the visit of Wolves on 28th May, on a day that may or not end with Arsenal being crowned Premier League champions for the first in almost 20 years. It has been a long time since Arsene Wenger's Invincibles won the trophy, and now would be a spectacular time to end that barren run.

On paper, this is an ideal final game for the Gunners to have - City head to Brentford, which looks trickier on paper - and they will hope that Wolves have little to play for. Even with the title on the line, this should be a comfortable home win, but in the grand scheme of things, who knows just how important the three points will be?

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Wolves