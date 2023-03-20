Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta named young defender Reuell Walters on the bench for a second time this week.

The 18-year-old gem was involved in the Gunners' matchday squad during their Europa League defeat to Sporting CP in midweek and made the team again in the Premier League as the north Londoners welcomed Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

His youthful presence amongst the first-team has largely been down to injuries, with William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu the latest names to pick up issues and whilst he didn't play any minutes across the two outings, he is surely in line for a big future around these parts.

Who is Reuell Walters?

Walters joined Arsenal as an U16s player in 2021, having taken a short break from the game after leaving arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, where he had played for four years.

In February last year, the teenager signed his first professional contract, clearly impressing the likes of Per Mertesacker and Arteta with his displays for both the U18s and U23s at right-back.

He has clearly continued to catch the eye as he featured for the seniors during a couple of pre-season friendlies in Germany and America before becoming a more frequent presence in first-team training this year.

Given his past ties to the Lilywhites and his ability to also play in central defence, the Gunners could well unearth their next Sol Campbell, who controversially signed for the club in 2001 after eight full seasons at White Hart Lane.

Speaking about his performances during pre-season, football.london reporter Kaya Kaynak claimed he "really impressed", whilst Morning Star reporter Layth Yousif lauded him as an "outstanding prospect" who has "a series of excellent performances under his belt" earlier this month.

It may be a while before he can usurp either Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes or Benjamin White from Arteta's starting XI in north London but what is clear is that Hale End have yet another promising homegrown gem that could one day feature in the first-team.

Given his capability of playing centrally and out on the right, and him switching allegiance from Spurs to Arsenal, the Spaniard may well have unearthed a future club legend in Walters.

Only time will tell, though the early signs are hugely encouraging.