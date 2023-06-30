Declan Rice is said to be "buzzing" about his new move to Arsenal from West Ham United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

When will Rice's move be complete?

After weeks of uncertainty, Rice now knows he will be playing in Arsenal red next season.

The 24-year-old's £105m move, which will make him the second most expensive Premier League player of all-time, is yet to be finalised, but the deal is now all but done after Manchester City dropped out of the race for his signature.

Having enjoyed the dream West Ham send off, helping the club to the Europa Conference League trophy, Rice can now set his sights on his new journey in north London.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Rice is excited to get started at the Emirates and looking forward to featuring for last season's Premier League runners-up.

"For Declan Rice, day of silence because West Ham and Arsenal are still working, while I'm speaking, on the payment terms. As I told you yesterday, West Ham wants the payment of £100m to be made in 18 months, Arsenal are offering four years, so there is still distance.

"All parties are now more relaxed because there is an agreement on the fee, it's going to be £105m, so there is no doubt about that. So, all parties are way more relaxed, they know they can take their time. But Declan Rice and Arsenal remains a deal at the final stages."

Romano added: "There is a feeling that Declan Rice is really, really buzzing to join Arsenal, so waiting for these steps of the deal and then we will have the here we go."

Rice is understandably excited to be joining a side that were not too far away from winning the Premier League last season, while Mikel Arteta will be hoping that the Englishman's presence can help push them closer to Manchester City next year. It will also be the first time that the midfielder will get to play in the Champions League.

Who else are Arsenal signing?

Having secured a deal for Kai Havertz, all attention will be on sorting out the final details of Rice's move.

Following that, there is an expectation that the next priority will be finalising a transfer for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who is expected to arrive at the Emirates for a fee just north of £40m.

That will take the Gunners' total spending to over £200m, meaning there may not be a lot left in the budget for more deals. Having said that, Arsenal will probably be searching for another central midfielder, with links to Romeo Lavia of Southampton still present.

While not a new signing, William Saliba's expected contract extension is also a great piece of business for Arsenal, having also tied down Bukayo Saka to a new deal at the end of the season.