It's fair to say that Arsenal's work has gone somewhat under the radar this season, with Mikel Arteta's side comfortably in contention for the Premier League title after coming up short last year.

Manchester City won the treble and are probably the best team in the world right now, while London rivals Tottenham Hotspur's astounding revival under Ange Postecoglou; Liverpool, too, have been impressive since the summer and look to be back on track after a miserable year.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are plying their trade and awaiting a Spurs slip-up to leapfrog their neighbours and reclaim top spot after spending such large portions of the 2022/23 campaign as the pace-setters.

Having fallen at the final hurdle, Arteta didn't rest on his laurels and spent lucratively to bolster his side's prospects this time around, with the club-record £105m acquisition of Declan Rice proving to be a most auspicious addition.

That being said, the work will not stop there and Arsenal could be poised to further strengthen the midfield ranks to sustain their spot among Europe's elite, with a Premier League star currently being targetted.

Arsenal's transfer targets

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are preparing to initiate contract negotiations with holding midfielder Douglas Luiz amid persisting interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners were ready to battle Tottenham for the gem in the summer and have tried on multiple occasions to sign but no such move materialised, with Villa's exciting project convincing Luiz to remain in the Midlands for the time being.

Football Transfers' valuation model reveals that he is currently worth around £30m, though his outfit would likely demand a greater fee for his services.

Luiz signed a new long-term contract with Aston Villa one year ago, which certainly tips the cards in their favour, but Arteta appears determined to keep chasing and secure the tenacious ace's services, potentially replacing Thomas Partey in the centre of the park.

The story of Thomas Partey's Arsenal career

Partey has been an important part of Arteta's squad since his £45m release clause with Atletico Madrid was met in 2020, having now forged 104 displays for the side.

This season, a groin injury - yet another fitness concern for the midfielder - has disrupted his playing time and he has only featured four times across all competitions, with three games coming at right-back in the opening phase of the campaign.

Last week, 90min released a report highlighting Partey's disgruntlement at his reduced role at the Emirates Stadium, claiming that Rice's arrival, partnered with the hunger to bring in further midfield cover, could result in the Ghanaian's departure.

As per FBref, the £200k-per-week machine ranks among the top 11% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 6% for passes attempted, the top 3% for progressive passes and the top 12% for successful take-ons per 90, outlining him as an all-action box to box threat.

Described as a "sensational" player by LaLiga expert Gerry Armstrong, Partey was crucial in returning the London side to the forefront of domestic football last season but has seemingly fallen down the pecking order this term, despite his term marred by injury so far.

Arsenal held onto the 30-year-old in the summer despite advances from the Saudi Pro League and Juventus, though the latters' recent situation surrounding Paul Pogba, who is likely to receive a lengthy suspension amid a doping scandal, could prompt them to return for the titan.

With 90min reporting his frustration with present circumstances, there is a chance that he will be shipped on to facilitate the signing of a player such as Luiz, who would be a worthy successor for such an energetic and combative midfield presence.

How Douglas Luiz compares to Thomas Partey

Luiz, aged 25, has been a centrepiece in Aston Villa's impressive ascendancy over the past year, with Unai Emery simply superb in his transformative effect since arriving in 2022.

Dubbed an “enforcer” by reporter Ashley Preece, the £75k-per-week ace has chalked up 167 appearances across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and supplying 15 assists, since signing from Manchester City in 2019. Evidently, he is more of an attacking force than Partey, who has only ever found the net on five occasions in Arsenal red.

Having cemented himself as an important member of the squad, Luiz has already scored five goals from just ten Premier League outings this season too. Impressive stuff indeed.

Such goalscoring success means that he has actually outscored Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in the Premier League this season, with the prodigious England international posting four goals and three assists from nine appearances, earning praise from England boss Gareth Southgate for his "ruthless" attacking verve.

Also having earned nine international caps, the Brazil star is steadily working his way toward prominence on the major stage, and he would prove to be an upgrade on Partey if he did join the fold.

Douglas Luiz: Similar Players (Football Transfers) # Player Club 1 Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle 2 Gavi Barcelona 3 Adrien Rabiot Juventus 4 Manuel Locatelli Juventus 5 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham

As per FBref, the all-action midfielder ranks among the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, and the top 19% for assists and shot-creating actions per 90, illustrating his offensive ability in what would be a brilliant dimension for this thriving Arsenal team.

Not just an attacking tool, Luiz has also completed 88% of his passes in the Premier League this season, averaging 2.5 tackles and 6.6 ball recoveries per game and succeeding with 63% of his dribbles and 60% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore. Clearly then, this is player who knows how to do Partey's job and more.

Hailed for his "outstanding" performances by pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, Luiz is a starring member of an Aston Villa side targetting success unseen at Villa Park in some time, and while Unai Emery's stewardship reclaimed a position in European competition this season, there is a sense that such feats are only the beginning of a prosperous new era.

Such a project is worth fighting for, no doubt, but Arsenal's own enthralling exploits would turn the head of any aspiring midfielder, and given the previous efforts to secure his signature, it might just be a deal that steers over the line next year.

Whether Villa acquiesce to a possible sale at the season's midpoint is another question, and indeed Football Transfers' £30m valuation of the Brazilian is hardly a fair reflection of his true price tag in today's market.

It won't be an easy deal to complete, but Arteta and his technical director Edu have been astute and intelligent in conducting their transfer business over the past few years and pinching this impressive component from the Aston Villa system is certainly possible.