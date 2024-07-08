Mikel Arteta is building something special at Arsenal. He may only have an FA Cup trophy to show for his work so far but they have come incredibly close in the Premier League.

In 2022/23 it was a gap of just five points that separated the Gunners and Manchester City. Last term they got even closer, finishing only two points behind Pep Guardiola's super team.

So, how do they bridge that narrow gap and surpass the 90-point mark? Well, by keeping hold of their best players and adding to those around them.

The trouble is, with Arsenal now such an impressive side, the biggest sides on the continent will no doubt take notice.

Arsenal star becoming a wanted man

It's unlikely that homegrown talents like Ben White, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice will be upping sticks anytime soon.

However, one of their foreign imports, William Saliba may well have his head turned if Arsenal don't win a few trophies soon.

Barcelona have already been linked with a move for the French centre-half, but according to reports Real Madrid are now also interested.

That's according to reports in Spain who suggest that Saliba has 'caught the attention' of the Champions League winners following his displays for club and for country at Euro 2024.

It's said Arsenal would be willing to sell if their financial conditions are met. An alleged £117m price is the magic and unlikely number that Real would have to pay.

Why Saliba is one of the world's best

As scout Antonio Mango put it on social media, Saliba is "one of the best in the world" now in his position.

It's easy to see why. After finally breaking into the Arsenal first-team at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign following several loan spells, the French centre-back has been nothing short of a revelation.

To underline his importance to the Arteta revolution at the Emirates Stadium, he played every single minute of the club's Premier League campaign last season. As a result, he was perhaps the most important cog in the best defence in England's top-flight last season.

Saliba helped to keep 18 clean sheets, more than any single player in the entire top flight as Arsenal came up desperately short in their bid for league glory.

Most clean sheets in the Premier League (2023/24) Player # of clean sheets 1. William Saliba 18 2. David Raya 16 3. Gabriel 15 4. Jordan Pickford 14 4= James Tarkowski 14 4= Ben White 14 4= Martin Odegaard 14 8. Jarrad Branthwaite 12 9. Manuel Akanji 11 9= James Garner 11 9= Rodri 11 Stats via Premier League website.

But what makes him so good and why do Madrid want him? Well, he's unfazed by any situation, possesses immense composure and is incredibly hard to beat physically.

Saliba has already got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024, preventing him from scoring and also bodied Erling Haaland last term as the Norwegian failed to find the net against Arteta's side.

To rubberstamp just how good he is, the France international ranks inside the top 9% of positionally similar players in Europe's top five leagues for pass success, the top 11% for challenges lost and the best 16% for carries.

His defensive numbers aren't awe-inspiring but it's worth noting that Arsenal didn't actually have much work to get through at the back in 2023/24 because they keep the ball so well.

Even for a colossal £117m price tag, it would be very difficult to let the 22-year-old walk out the door. Already at such a young age he is one of, if not the best centre-backs in Europe and he's only going to get better.

Arsenal are reportedly moving closer to securing the signature of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer but even if they do get that one over the line, it's imperative that Saliba stays. Arteta trusts him more than any other defender at the club.