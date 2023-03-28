The sole focus for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta at present will be to guide the club to what would be a first Premier League title since 2004, with the Spaniard needing to fend off former club Manchester City over the coming months to help realise that ambition.

The 41-year-old will, however, also have one eye on how his side can be improved even further ahead of next season, with the Gunners no doubt hoping that this campaign is a sign of things to come, rather than becoming a mere anomaly.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, one area that the north Londoners may wish to bolster is the midfield ranks, with Arteta likely to be keen to acquire a more youthful addition, in order to complement the experienced trio of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and January arrival, Jorginho.

According to a report from Football Insider earlier this month, one potential target for the title hopefuls could be Southampton starlet, Romeo Lavia, with the Emirates outfit among a handful of elite clubs who are interested in the Belgian teenager.

The piece suggests that the 19-year-old could be up for grabs this summer if the Saints are to suffer relegation, with the south coast currently finding themselves at the foot of the table and two points from safety.

The belief is that Arteta and co are 'upping their interest' in the exciting sensation, although could face intense competition from the likes of Chelsea and Man City, with the latter club said to hold a buyback clause of around £40m, after allowing Lavia to move to St Mary's for just £14m last summer.

The highly-coveted gem - who could now be worth as much as £50m - has enjoyed a real breakthrough campaign at his current side to date, with it no surprise that clubs are now circling to secure his signature.

Should Arsenal sign Lavia?

The Brussels-born "monster" - as hailed by journalist Benjy Nurick - has racked up 19 top-flight appearances so far this term for the Saints, 16 of which have come from the start, with the youngster scoring once in that time.

Such bright form - which has seen the midfield maestro average 1.9 tackles and one interception per game - has also earned praise from BT Sport pundit and Premier League legend, Paul Scholes, who said of his talents earlier this season:

"He has got a pass in his locker and he is big and strong and likes to defend. He does not want to get forward too much and sits in-front of the back four and sets the play in motion from there."

While there may be doubts over Lavia's relative inexperience at senior level - having only made 26 first-team appearances for the Saints and for City - Arsenal can look to the success of another teen star whom they plucked from Southampton in the past, in the form of Theo Walcott.

The latter man - who is now a teammate of young Lavia in Ruben Selles' side - was snapped up by Arsene Wenger for an initial fee of around £5m back in January 2006 at the age of just 16, having impressed in the first half of the 2005/06 campaign after netting four goals in the second tier.

The pacy forward was then memorably included in England's 2006 World Cup squad despite his youth and inexperience, before swiftly establishing himself as a key figure in Wenger's side over the next few years.

Although the 5 foot 9 speedster would not totally fulfil that early promise, he did go on to score 108 goals and provide 80 assists in 397 games for the Gunners over the next decade or so, notably winning three FA Cups in that time, before departing for Everton in 2018.

The hope would be that Lavia could emulate or even better his club colleague if he is to link up with Arteta this summer, with it potentially set to be another Walcott-esque masterclass for the north London outfit.