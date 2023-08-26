Highlights Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to sign a versatile defender, with Eric Garcia being considered as a potential replacement for injured Jurrien Timber.

Garcia is a talented centre-back known for his ball-playing skills, and his passing statistics place him among the top central defenders in Europe.

The signing of Garcia could bring dynamism and composure to Arsenal's backline, making him a suitable fit for Arteta's system and potentially bolstering their pursuit of silverware.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to secure defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes next week, with Jurrien Timber expected to miss most of the campaign after injuring his ACL.

What's the latest on Eric Garcia to Arsenal?

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are now working on a deal for Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia following the news regarding Timber, who was signed this summer for £38m.

It is claimed that Arteta is searching for a mobile and versatile defender who can serve in a multi-functional role, and Garcia could be the man for the job.

Barcelona are well-covered across the defensive third and are looking to alleviate the weight of their £1bn worth of debt, and Garcia could leave, with Xavi willing to grant a loan departure if his £99k-per-week wages are covered.

How good is Eric Garcia?

Not only could Arteta adequately replace Timber before the end of the month, but he could actually wield his own version of Premier League champions Manchester City's Ruben Dias by completing a swoop for Garcia.

The 6 foot centre-half is already well known to Arteta, who worked with the 23-year-old while serving as understudy to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium prior to taking the reins at Arsenal.

Garcia only forged 35 displays for himself with the Citizens before joining La Blaugrana on a free transfer in June 2021, and given his ball-playing skills that draw comparisons to Dias', the Gunners' Spanish boss might be wise to push ahead with a swoop for his young compatriot.

As per FBref, Garcia ranks among the top 5% of central defenders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 1% for progressive passes and the top 3% for passes attempted and progressive carries - illustrating his passing proficiency and quality with the ball at his feet.

He is indeed akin to City's Portuguese titan, who ranks among the top 2% of positional peers for pass completion and the top 1% for passes attempted per 90, and given that Arsenal and Manchester City sit second and third in the 2023/24 Premier League ranking for passes completed (behind Chelsea, who have played a game more), he looks a custom-made fit.

Once hailed an "incredible" prospect by Guardiola, Garcia could bring dynamism and composure to bolster the north London side's backline, boasting the level of requisite technical quality to succeed within Arteta's thriving system.

Technical director Edu would do well to orchestrate a deal and secure an instant replacement for the beleaguered Timber, who has already demonstrated his versatility and quality through his ball-playing ability, ranking among the top 2% of pass completion, the top 3% for passes attempted and the top 1% for progressive passes per 90.

Given the aforementioned metrics, it certainly looks like Garcia could replicate the passing of his Dutch peer, but whether he could emulate the robustness that was seen across his first few matches before his injury remains to be seen.

But given the similarities to Dias and the way in which Arsenal play, this could be a move to ensure the Emirates outfit have a sterling opportunity to seek out silverware and continue the ascent to the very top of European football.