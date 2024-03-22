Arsenal are a team transformed from the one that languished in midtable mediocrity just a few years ago to one that looks set to challenge on every front for quite some time.

Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar have built a brilliant squad in north London, and over the last 12 to 18 months, they have been hard at work agreeing new deals with their most important players, with Takehiro Tomiyasu the latest to sign on the dotted line.

The Japanese international has become an increasingly essential squad member, although he's only worth half as much as a former Gooner, who the club might've sold too soon.

Takehiro Tomiyasu's valuation this season

In September 2021, the Gunners completed the £19.8m signing of Tomiyasu from Serie A side Bologna, beating bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur to his signature.

In his first two campaigns at the Emirates, the 6 foot 2 titan started 40 of his 53 games at right-back, filling in at left-back and wherever else he was needed for the other 13.

Takehiro Tomiyasu's Arsenal career Position Appearances Right-back 46 Left-Back 17 Centre-Back 1 Other (Substitute Appearances) 9 All stats via Transfermarkt

However, this season, the 25-year-old has primarily played left-back, starting ten games there, six on the right, one game as a centre-back, and filling in off the bench in his other three appearances.

This ability and willingness to play and fill in wherever is something Arteta loves: "He can play in any position in the backline, any formation in the backline, we don't have another player like him. At defending, he's probably one of the best that I've seen in many situations."

The 41-cap international's growing importance to the team was recognised earlier this week with a new long-term contract that will keep him in N5 until summer 2026.

However, despite his brilliant performances, new contract and versatility, the CIES Football Observatory still value Tomiyasu at just €15m, which is about £13m, or half of what a former Gooner is now worth.

Matteo Guendouzi's valuation this season

The player in question is Arsenal's former hotheaded Frenchman, Matteo Guendouzi, who spent a mixed few years in north London between July 2018 and July 2022.

The 24-year-old spent two full seasons with the club, in which he made 82 appearances, but was sent out on loan to Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin for the 2020/21 season and then to Marseille the year after that, before sealing a permanent £10m transfer to the latter in the summer of 2022.

The Poissy-born gem was an undoubtedly talented footballer, but after admitting he "didn't have the best relationship" with Arteta, his time in N5 would always come to a bitter end.

Matteo Guendouzi's recent career record Teams Arsenal Hertha Berlin Marseille Lazio Appearances 82 24 103 37 Goals 1 2 10 3 Assists 5 3 19 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.07 0.20 0.28 0.16 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In his three seasons on the French Riviera, the 6 foot 1 ace made 103 appearances, scored ten goals, and provided 19 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 3.55 games for Les Phoceens, which isn't too bad for a primarily central midfielder.

This season, he joined Serie A side Lazio on a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy for around €18m - £15m - should certain conditions of his deal be met, and so far anyway, he's been enjoying another successful season.

He's made 37 appearances, scored three goals, provided three assists, and was named Man of the Match in the I Biancocelesti's 1-0 first-leg win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League - the less said about the second leg, the better.

The last few years of impressive performances, paired with the fact that he's still just 24, has seen the CIES Football Observatory value him at around €30m (£26m), representing an increase of 160% in relation to his £10m exit fee - as well as roughly double Tomiyasu's valuation.

Ultimately, Arsenal were probably right to sell Guendouzi, given his relationship with Arteta. However, considering how well he's played since, it would've been interesting to see how he could've kicked on at the Emirates if the pair could've patched things up.