Arsenal have scheduled talks to sign Galatasary right-back Sacha Boey this week and are "expected to shake hands" on his price tag, according to reports.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta are to begin preparations for what will be an all-important 2023/2024 Premier League campaign.

Arsenal, after narrowly missing out on their first league title in nearly 20 years to Man City, must now shore up key areas of the squad and strengthen sufficiently.

Sporting director Edu, commenting on the club's transfer plans in April, confirmed there has already beem movement in this regard.

"Our planning has already been done," said Edu to ESPN (via 90min).It has already reached the owners. Now, we're taking things step by step. We're focused on how we will finish the season, but we've put in the planning and I'm very excited."

Arsenal are eager to reinforce in central midfield especially with reports suggesting they could make as many as two major signings in that position. As well as there, the Gunners are believed to be chasing a new full-back, leading to links with Man City's Joao Cancelo.

Boey, who has been impressing in Turkey for Galatasary, is also regularly mentioned as a target for Edu.

Newspaper Takvim on Tuesday, via Sport Witness, has some very interesting news on Arsenal and their links to the Frenchman. According to their information, the north Londoners "will hold a meeting" with Galatasary this week, and "negotiations" will take place over Boey's signing.

Despite some differences over price, with Galatasary previously asking for £22m, there is now belief that the two clubs are "expected to shake hands at €20m (£17m)".

Who is Sacha Boey?

As per WhoScored, Boey stood out as one of Galatasary's crucial players over 2022/2023, with only Mauro Icardo managing a higher match rating per 90 than the 22-year-old.

The starlet's defensive stats were solid - averaging their joint-highest rate of tackles per 90 and second-highest rate of interceptions in the Turkish Super Lig last season (WhoScored).

He could be an exceptional acquisition for Arsenal at just £17m, with former defender Bacary Sagna believing Boey is perfect for Arteta.