Arsenal's move for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey could now fall through due to an injury the player suffered on international duty this week, according to reports in Turkey.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners look set for a hectic summer transfer window as they prepare for a return to the Champions League next season. Mikel Arteta’s side’s top four finish comes with added pressure and added expectations, and the way in they slowed down towards the end of the season exemplified the need for more quality depth.

The boss looks to be eyeing up a move for West Ham star Declan Rice in order to strengthen his midfield, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby has been identified to reinforce the attack, but they have also been strongly linked with upgrades at right-back.

Ben White had a fabulous campaign but cannot be expected to play every fixture across four competitions, leading to Edu Gaspar to make a £12m bid for Boey earlier this month. The 22 year-old provided four assists in 31 league starts for Gala this season, earning himself a call up to the France U21s squad.

Unfortunately for the youngster, he has picked up an injury at Clairefontaine, with Turkish outlet Sabah, via Sport Witness, now reporting it is bad enough to have thrown his Arsenal move into serious doubt.

His club had apparently been planning to sell for around €20m (£17m), so not far above Arsenal’s bid, but the deal “may fall in the water” due to an ankle injury. There are apparently few details on the extent of the damage, but it is clearly a concern as he has been pulled from the squad.

Is Sacha Boey any good?

This will certainly be a blow to Arteta’s transfer plans if the injury is serious. At 22, Boey is young enough that he would likely be happy to come to a huge club like Arsenal and compete with White for minutes, and the latter could then also provide cover at centre-back if needed.

This season, Boey ranked as Gala’s second best player behind only goal machine Mauro Icardi, as the flying full-back led his team in tackles per game (2.8). Dubbed a player who would “fit perfectly into Arsenal” by Bacary Sagna, he also managed over one key pass and one successful dribble per outing, showing he is effective on both sides of the ball.

For both Arsenal and the player’s sake, one will have to hope the injury is not as bad as initial fears suggest.