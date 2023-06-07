Arsenal have been linked to a number of players ahead of the transfer window, with a potential option at right-back emerging as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his squad this summer.

The Gunners will be keen to make improvements in the window, after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City this season.

Adding depth in quality to the squad is key for the Spaniard over the summer, something that he could begin by signing the latest player in question.

What’s the latest on Sacha Boey to Arsenal?

As reported by the Telegraph late last month, Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey has gained interest from north London after a strong season in Turkey.

Since the initial news broke regarding Arsenal’s interest, GIVEMESPORT have revealed via Fabrizio Romano that the club are ‘informed’ on the conditions surrounding the €25m (£22m) price tag placed on the defender by the Turkish champions.

Despite multiple news sources linking the player and club, Romano noted that the situation remains ‘quiet’, with no direct contact made between the Gunners and the players’ agent yet.

What could Sacha Boey bring to Arsenal?

Hailed as “tireless” by journalist Cetin Cem Yilmaz, the 22-year-old has been a revelation for the Turkish giants since signing from Rennes in the summer of 2021.

The young defender could be a revelation for Arsenal and could not only challenge the likes of Ben White defensively but could take Bukayo Saka to the next level in forming a partnership on the right flank.

At just 21 years old, the English forward has been one of the Premier League’s best players this season, scoring 14 goals and assisting 11 in 38 appearances, via FBref.

There are many elements to the wingers’ game that see him thrive in Arteta’s set-up, however, his partnership with White has played a significant factor in his growth this campaign.

Lauded as providing “top class” runs to support Saka out wide in attack, the English duo have unlocked a new side to Arsenal, making them one of the most threatening duos in the league from the wide areas.

However, as claimed by Football Insider, Arteta could hand White a new role centrally next season, which could open doors for Boey who in theory could take Saka to a new level if he takes the reins from White.

The Frenchman is a danger from the back when getting forward, which benefits the Arsenal forward, who ranks in the top 2% of wingers in Europe’s top five leagues when it comes to receiving progressive passes, with an average of 14.61 per 90 - as per FBref.

While White has been direct in Saka’s progression, Boey ranks better in creative scenarios than the Englishman, averaging one key pass per game to the former Brighton man’s 0.7, and creating eight big chances to his six - as per Sofascore.

There is still room for progression for the formidable youngster, who could reach the heights of Mohamed Salah who was integral to Liverpool’s title win in 2020, who averaged a monstrous 0.50 goals per 90, with Saka averaging 0.33 this season - as per FBref.

His improvement could be the difference in Arsenal’s ability to win the title next campaign.

Having a style of play that identifies his favour to play short passes, as per WhoScored, the Galatasaray gem could form a deadly partnership with Saka, who could become even more unplayable in his presence as a significantly strong attacking full-back.