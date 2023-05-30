Arsenal are turning their focus from the 2022/23 Premier League season to the summer transfer window, with a defender being the latest player linked to the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side experienced a thrilling campaign that saw them fire back into the Champions League and gain their highest league finish since 2016.

With the delight that has come from the successful year comes an overwhelming feeling of ‘what if’, as the Gunners fell just five points short of winning their first title since 2004 after leading the pack for the majority of the season.

While there are many positives Arteta can carry into the next campaign, a number of issues must be resolved, one, in particular, being squad depth in areas that contributed to Arsenal’s dip in form on the home straight.

After losing defensive maestros William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu for the season in the same game, the squad never looked the same, making it glaringly obvious where the north Londoners had to recruit in the summer.

The latest news links a French full-back with a move to the Emirates, in a transfer that could bolster Arteta’s defensive options.

What’s the latest on Sacha Boey to Arsenal?

As reported by Fabrizio Romano a few days ago, Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in signing Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey this summer.

It was speculated by Romano that the Turkish club’s board had requested a fee of at least €25m (£22m) to those interested in the defender.

In full, the journalist said: "Arsenal are one of the two English clubs informed on Sacha Boey deal conditions — but told NO meeting took place with AFC at this stage.

"Galatasaray board asked for at least €25m fee during meetings in London."

What could Sacha Boey offer Arsenal?

The defender has maintained a Sofascore average match rating of 7.11 this season in the Süper Lig, showing his consistency over 29 appearances.

Playing at right-back, the 22-year-old has contributed to 12 clean sheets, as well as winning a huge 56% of his total duels, averaging 6.8 per game as per Sofascore.

Lauded as being “tireless” by journalist Cetin Cem Yilmaz, the Frenchman averages 2.7 tackles per game, as well as 1.7 interceptions, comparable and in improvement on Arsenal’s Ben White, who scores 0.6 interceptions and 1.6 tackles per game at right-back.

Squad depth is something that the Gunners must improve on this summer on the back of the 2022/23 season, and numbers in defensive areas is a leaf that Arteta could take out of Pep Guardiola’s book.

Arteta has installed a variety of techniques learned from Guardiola at Manchester City, one being how he has worked the defence in north London, particularly through the roles of his inverted full-backs.

City’s squad is one of the finest in terms of depth and quality in the world, which is made so by the Spaniard’s ability to rotate and induce competition between his players based on performance.

The way Guardiola has managed the rotation of Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte is admirable, with each player seemingly able to peel back a new element to their game in order to fit in the system the manager wishes to play.

If a player is injured or underperforming, the five-time Premier League-winning boss has the ability to make changes without compromising the quality in the back line, something that Arteta must replicate if Arsenal are to challenge once more.

Signing an exciting young player such as Boey could increase numbers in the squad, provide quality competition for White, as well as giving the manager the opportunity to chance to experience with what his best defence and defensive formation is.

With Champions League involvement next season, Arteta will want to recruit quality in numbers this summer, something that he could commence at a low price in signing a defender with the quality of the Frenchman.