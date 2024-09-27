Arsenal have sent officials to a club this week as sporting director Edu Gaspar sets his sights on a highly-rated, young striker.

Arsenal targeting new striker in 2025

The north Londoners have been repeatedly linked with the signing of a prolific new centre-forward since 2023, but manager Mikel Arteta is still yet to see one come through the door.

Arteta decided against signing Ivan Toney in the summer, according to some reports, which suggested that the Spaniard didn't think the £330,000-per-week Al-Ahli star would fit into Arsenal's current squad chemistry.

Arsenal also made a widely reported attempt to bring in RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, but the Slovenia starlet opted to stay in the Bundesliga and further his development where he is right now, despite the Gunners' advances alongside other Premier League sides.

Edu could go back in for Sesko next year, though, and the 21-year-old isn't Arsenal's only rumoured striker target.

Benjamin Sesko's stats in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 115 Minutes played 2,057

It is believed Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram and Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres are also on Arsenal's striker shortlist ahead of 2025, as Arteta chases a prolific scorer who can alternate with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

There are suggestions that Arsenal are also considering Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, following the Colombian's fine start to 2024/2025 and Unai Emery's message that he could become a world-class forward.

“Unai Emery thinks in the next few years he can become one of the best strikers in the world,” said Villa director Monchi.

"He is 100% convinced. But what is the problem? We also have Watkins and Duran wants to play. He thinks he is better than Watkins. That is normal because every player thinks he is better than their teammates. To manage Ollie Watkins and Duran is not easy but in the end it is the best for the team. If you have two big strikers it is better than only one.

“Did Duran want to leave the club? Yes. That is normal because he wants to play. But now we spoke with him yesterday and he is happy. He is training well."

Arsenal send scouts to run rule over Max Moerstedt

Now, according to The Boot Room, Hoffenheim starlet Max Moerstedt is another name on their radar.

It is believed that Arsenal sent scouts to watch Moerstedt in action midweek, and he did wonders to make an impression, having scored a last-gasp equaliser for the Bundesliga side away to FC Midtjylland in the Europa League.

As well as the Gunners, their north London rivals Tottenham have been watching his situation, as have fellow London counterparts Chelsea.