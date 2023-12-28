Arsenal have deployed chiefs to assess the performance of a new forward overseas, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Arsenal transfer targets

Ahead of January, Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta appear to be looking to strengthen all areas of the pitch, with recent claims suggesting that the club are currently in pole position to sign Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

In midfield, Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been a long-term target of the hierarchy, though with Unai Emery’s side standing firm on their stance that their prized asset is not for sale during the upcoming transfer window, chiefs might have to be more patient with that particular deal.

The Gunners are additionally keen to increase their options in the final third and have highlighted Rennes’ left-winger Ibrahim Salah as a potential candidate, with the attacker having made 30 appearances since joining from KAA Gent back in January (Transfermarkt - Salah statistics).

Ibrahim Salah's Transfer History Date: Left: Joined: Jan 31, 2023 KAA Gent Rennes July 1, 2022 Jong KAA Gent KAA Gent July 1, 2021 Without Club KAA Gent U21s

The Morocco youth international, who is 22 years of age, still has just under four years remaining on his deal (Rennes contracts), but that hasn’t stopped the manager and sporting director from wanting to take a bite at the cherry in the hope of bringing him to the Premier League, in particular to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal monitoring Salah

According to Moroccan outlet Le360 Sport (via Sport Witness), Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Salah ahead of January. The North London outfit “would be interested” in signing the forward next month because they have already “sent emissaries” to keep tabs on him “during a recent appearance” as they weigh up approaching Rennes.

Salah is a real threat in the final third

Across all competitions this season, Salah has scored six goals from a total of 16 appearances, showing the positive impact that he can make in the opposition’s box, and he’s constantly posing a threat regardless of whether the end product comes to fruition.

Standing at 6 foot 1, the colossus currently ranks in the 94th percentile for shots and the 92nd percentile for successful take-ons, highlighting how much he loves to use his athletic pace to dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for both himself and his fellow teammates (FBRef - Salah statistics).

Arteta’s target is even a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even on the left side of the midfield, though he has been described as an “inside forward” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Having been crowned U23s Africa Cup Winner with Morocco, Salah will possess a winning mentality and will know what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level, so there’s no doubt that he could be a great addition should he put pen to paper at Arsenal.