Premier League giants Arsenal are keeping tabs on a Celtic player backed to have a "bright future" in the game, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Celtic losing lots of young talent

The Hoops have had so much success in recent years, winning countless Scottish Premiership titles and proving to be comfortably the most dominant side in the Scottish game under Brendan Rodgers.

Despite this, one of the few negatives on show at Celtic currently is their inability to keep hold of some of the most talented young players at the club.

For example, Liam Morrison departed for Bayern Munich back in 2019 - he is now playing for Queens Park Rangers - explaining his reasons for leaving Parkhead back in 2021, saying: "Leaving Celtic was a difficult decision but when a team like Bayern Munich are offering to sign you it’s very hard to turn down. They had the right pathway for me, so that was the decision I made."

Ben Doak has been one of the most high-profile Celtic youngsters to move on in recent years, with the flying winger moving to Liverpool in 2022 and now shining on loan at Championship club Middlesbrough. Now, it looks as though the Hoops are under threat of losing another exciting starlet, following a new claim.

Arsenal eyeing move for Celtic starlet

According to an update from 67 Hail Hail, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Celtic teenager Rocco di Giacomo, with the creative 15-year-old wide player one of the brightest young talents at Parkhead currently.

While the attacking maestro is "not yet old enough to put pen to paper on a professional deal in either Scotland or England and would have to wait to do so", that hasn't done anything to stop the north London club from "taking a closer look" at him. In fact, they have even sent scouts to watch him in action.

While Di Giacomo may not be known to all Celtic supporters, considering his age and the fact that he has understandably never threatened to play for the senior team to date, losing him would be another big blow.

The attacking gem has been tipped for a "bright future" in football by St. Ninian's Football on X, having played for Scotland in the UEFA Development Tournament last year:

Having a strong nucleus of young talent is always so important at Celtic, but it increasingly feels as though youth players are finding it hard to justify staying there when even bigger clubs come calling, with Morrison and Doak perfect examples of that.

The lure of Arsenal is clear right now, with Mikel Arteta building an exciting young team that looks capable of winning the Premier League title, so it is easy to see why Di Giocomo could see the Gunners as the ideal club for his future development.