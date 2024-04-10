Arsenal are set for discussions over signing a £40 million Brazilian for manager Mikel Arteta, and a bid is seen as very possible.

Brazil stars impressing at Arsenal

The Gunners possess a small contingent of Brazil's finest in their squad, who have proved pivotal over the last two seasons with Arsenal involved in multiple Premier League title races.

Since the beginning of 2022/2023, Gabriel Magalhaes has been showered for his defensive contribution after forming an excellent partnership with William Saliba at the heart of Arteta's back line.

The 26-year-old is ranked as one of Arsenal's best-performing players by average match rating per 90 (WhoScored), and has been a fixture for the north Londoners over 29 top-flight outings this campaign.

Arsenal's best Premier League performers this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.64 Declan Rice 7.35 Martin Odegaard 7.31 Gabriel Magalhaes 7.05 Gabriel Martinelli 7.00

Further forward, both Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have been vital to Arsenal's success - chipping in with a combined 10 goals and seven assists in the top flight alone over 2023/2024 as they look to help their side win a first league title in 20 years.

Reports suggest that sporting director Edu could look to his homeland again in search of reinforcements for next season. Leading up to 2024, Arsenal were heavily linked with Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, but it is unclear whether that interest remains.

The same can be said of striker Marcos Leonardo, who was on Edu's radar before he opted for a move to Benfica instead. You cannot rule out the possibility of Arsenal looking towards Brazil again for more talent, it would seem, with an interesting report now shedding light on their interest in Wolves sensation Joao Gomes.

Arsenal set for Gomes discussions with bid possible

The 23-year-old has been an ever-present under Gary O'Neil this term, earning praise for his impressive displays since signing from Flamengo last summer.

According to newspaper O Dia, as translated by Sport Witness, Arsenal will go into discussions to sign Gomes and may make an offer for him at the end of this season.

Man United are named as other competitors for the defensive midfielder, but Erik ten Hag's side are not viewed as seriously as Arsenal, who appear to be taking further steps than the Red Devils as things stand.

Gomes has been called a "super talent" already by his manager, and reports suggest he's valued at around £40 million.

“He’s a super talent. There’s that language barrier as well that he works hard on," said O'Neil earlier this season.

“He’s been very impressive. At his age and with his lack of experience of Premier League football, it’s still something you have to work with him on and try to improve, but as a starting point with the qualities he has, he’s at a very, very good level.”