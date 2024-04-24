Arsenal have now set their sights on signing a £65 million player who is actually said to fancy a move to Manchester United this summer.

Edu's transfer strategy as Arsenal prepare for summer window

No matter the outcome of their Premier League title race, Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are apparently preparing for what will be a busy transfer window ahead of 2024/2025.

Some reports have even suggested that Arsenal will break their summer transfer record on three to four marquee signings this summer, with the north Londoners thought to be keen on bringing in a striker, winger and centre-midfielder (Charles Watts).

A new number nine is thought to be a real priority for Arsenal, while Edu has admitted to media that the Gunners will be targeting young, hungry and energetic players.

"I understand what the fans are asking for but we already have our targets,” said Edu to TNT Sports earlier this season.

"We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals. The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving.

Arsenal's final league fixtures of the season Date Tottenham (away) April 28th Bournemouth (home) May 4th Man United (away) May 12th Everton (home) May 19th

“I think if you see the type of the players we have at the moment, it’s players which have a big, big commitment of [to] the club, which is very important. Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for.

“If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

In terms of the wide players who could fit this mould, one of them is exciting 22-year-old Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. The Frenchman, who's been a star player for Palace this season, is attracting interest from up and down the division.

ESPN (via football365) recently claimed that the £65 million Olise prefers a move to Man United if he is to leave Selhurst, but that hasn't stopped Arsenal from throwing their hat in the ring.

Arsenal set sights on signing Olise this summer

According to a report by Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Arsenal have "set sights on signing" Olise this summer, following an impressive haul of seven goals and four assists in the league alone this season.

Interestingly, Arsenal legend and former Palace manager Patrick Vieira has previously called him a "special talent" to watch out for.

"He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent," Vieira said to the press. "He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club."