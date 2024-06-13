Arsenal are set to formally announce a £27 million signing when the summer window opens, with the Gunners kick-starting their transfer business immediately.

Edu's transfer plans after failed Arsenal title challenge

Sporting director Edu has vowed to keep on improving Mikel Arteta's squad over the next few weeks, coming after they faltered in their second-successive Premier League title challenge.

Arsenal pushed eventual champions Man City right to the final day and remained firmly on their heels, eventually managing an impressive 89 points, which would've been enough to win the title in many seasons previously.

However, Pep Guardiola's side have set a very high bar, and it is up to Edu to ensure that the north Londoners maintain their place among England's top two teams and challenge City again next season.

Arsenal's 2023/2024 season in title challenge with Man City The numbers Matches played 38 Wins 28 Draws 5 Losses 5 Goals scored 91 Goals conceded 29

Arsenal are aiming to bring in a new goalkeeper, with Aaron Ramsdale expected to leave the Emirates, while they could also strengthen in defence. This week, it was reported that Edu is personally pushing to sign Nottingham Forest star Murillo at the back, despite Arsenal boasting the best defensive record of any top flight side last campaign.

In midfield, Arsenal may need a replacement for Thomas Partey, so it is rumoured that they're in the market for a new central midfield star. A position which they really wish to reinforce, and one that has been dominating the headlines, is going forward.

Arteta wants to sign a young partner for Kai Havertz, but they'll have to look beyond Benjamin Sesko, as the heavily-linked Slovenian put pen to paper on a new contract at RB Leipzig and looks set to remain in Germany for the time being.

Arsenal have striker alternatives to Sesko, though, with Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee attracting Edu's attention ahead of a possible transfer tussle with AC Milan. It looks set to be a very interesting and potentially busy summer at Hale End.

It will be crucial in determining Arsenal's chances to make it third-time-lucky and finally beat City to a coveted domestic crown, having fallen just short in their last two attempts.

There is also the matter of goalkeeper David Raya, who usurped Ramsdale as Arteta's first choice shot-stopper last season.

The Spaniard is currently on loan from Brentford, but the deal includes a £27 million clause to sign him outright.

Arsenal set to announce David Raya permanent deal after window opens

As per TEAMtalk, Arsenal are set to formally announce the signing of Raya on a permanent deal after the transfer window reopens - kickstarting their summer with Edu's first piece of business.

The 28-year-old conceded just 31 goals across 41 appearances in all competitions last season, keeping 20 clean sheets in the process, with Arteta also heaping praise on Raya.

"We are lucky to have the keeper we have," Arteta told Sky Sports (via BBC) after their 3-2 north London derby win over Tottenham. "He made an individual error but after that the way he played was outstanding. He was magnificent."