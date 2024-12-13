Arsenal are expected to make an "official" bid for an £83 million defender in the coming weeks after "constant" talks with his camp, with Mikel Arteta and co said to be the "main" contenders for his services as we fast approach 2025.

Arsenal holding talks with key transfer targets ahead of January

The departure of influential sporting director Edu Gaspar hasn't thwarted Arsenal's transfer plans for January and next summer, with interim replacement Jason Ayto and managing director Richard Garlick overseeing their recruitment strategy for the time being.

Arsenal are currently on the hunt for Edu's long-term replacement, but in the meantime, it is business as usual for the Gunners' transfer department as Arteta seeks to reinforce a few key areas in the squad.

There are reports this week that Arsenal face losing Thomas Partey on a Bosman next summer, with talks over a new deal stalling (The Mirror), while fellow veteran midfielder Jorginho is also set to leave at the end of this Premier League season on a free as things stand.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4

This has led to claims that Arsenal have held initial talks over Adam Wharton, with the north Londoners said to be planning a potential move for the Crystal Palace and England midfielder in January to shore up their numbers in the middle of the park (CaughtOffside).

Meanwhile, to relieve some of the pressure off Kai Havertz's shoulders, with striker Gabriel Jesus seriously out of form right now, it is also believed that Arsenal are weighing up the possibility of bringing a new centre-forward to the Emirates.

Arsenal have reportedly been in contact with Dusan Vlahovic's representatives ahead of a potential move for the Serbian, who is currently enjoying a fine season at Juventus with 10 goals in all competitions (TEAMtalk).

Vlahovic recently helped Juve to a 2-0 win over Man City in the Champions League, scoring the opener against Pep Guardiola's side, and his exploits are apparently not going unnoticed by Arteta.

Arsenal are considering their options all over the pitch, whether it be January or next summer, and that includes in defence. Arteta has been forced to deal with numerous injuries to his backline this season, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko all sidelined most recently.

Arsenal expected to make "official" bid for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis

Palmeiras starlet Vitor Reis, who has a fast-growing reputation as one of South America's rising star defenders, has been linked with a switch to N5 this season.

Reliable media sources like The Athletic say that Arsenal are indeed keen on Reis, with a report from Nosso Palestra now shedding further light on the situation.

The news outlet writes that Arsenal are expected to make an "official proposal" for Reis in the "coming weeks", after negotiations "intensify" over the Brazilian, and it is also believed that they're in "constant" contact with the player's representatives.

There is apparently a "possibility" this move could happen as early as January, but Palmeiras believe it could be more likely for the summer, when Premier League sides have that bit more money to spend.

Reis' contract includes an £83 million release clause, but it is likely Palmeiras will sell for less. Alongside Arteta's side, there are rumours that Real Madrid are seriously interested in the Brazilian sensation.