Arsenal are now set to sell a praised member of Mikel Arteta's squad this summer, as sporting director Edu Gaspar also lines up a replacement for him.

Players who could still leave Arsenal this summer

Following the departures of Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares, after their contracts expired on June 30, it now appears that both defender Nuno Tavares and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga are next out the door.

Fabrizio Romano has given his famous "here we go" as Tavares agreed on a five-year contract with Lazio. The Portuguese will sign for Marco Baroni's side on loan initially, but the deal includes a mandatory buy-clause set at around £7.5 million.

Meanwhile, Lokonga is having his Sevilla medical today ahead of a proposed switch to La Liga. He'll also join on loan, but just like Tavares, the deal includes a £10 million buy-option clause.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

Their moves will free up space in the Arsenal squad, with manager Mikel Arteta looking to reshuffle his options ahead of another Premier League title challenge. Many more could join Tavares and Lokonga, as Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, and Kieran Tierney are other players who Arsenal may still sell.

All of these men have been linked with a move away from the Emirates in the past few months, with striker Eddie Nketiah also a point of debate.

Arsenal set to sell Nketiah as Edu lines up replacement

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Arsenal are set to sell Nketiah and Edu is lining up a replacement for him this summer.

Other reports claim the Gunners will demand around £40 million amid serious interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille, but it remains to be seen if they're willing to meet that valuation. Nketiah, called a "top level" striker by Arteta, scored six goals in 37 appearances across all competitions last season, but under half of those cameos came as full starts.

“One of the best athletes we’ve got on our books in terms of his attitude and commitment,” said Athletic Development Club director Chris Varnavas to ESPN via talkSPORT.

“He’s just on another level. His goal was to build a bit of muscle, build some strength, improving his overall athleticism so his strength, his speed, his power. We sat down with the family, with himself, we put a plan together. What we do in the gym, can we transfer it to the pitch? That’s the most important thing.

“As you saw the other day he had a good amount of strength to hold off the defender but also be agile enough to turn efficiently and score an amazing goal as well. What I like about Eddie is he is very humble. He takes his instructions really well.

“Even when he first came to us, when he was around the first team but maybe on the bench here and there, he had that inner belief in himself that he could be Arsenal’s main striker. He never doubted his self-worth.”