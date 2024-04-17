Arsenal are set to try and "secure the signing" of a £69 million star after becoming the "main candidates" to get a deal done this summer.

Edu's transfer plans in full swing after making Arsenal admission

Sporting director Edu already has his targets for the next transfer window, as he recently revealed in an interview with TNT Sports.

The Brazilian is looking to build upon what has been another exciting season at Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta still hopeful of winning the club a first Premier League title in 20 years, even if they were dealt a hammer blow last weekend against Aston Villa.

Goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins in the final 10 minutes downed Arsenal as the Gunners succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in north London, a result which puts Man City in the driving seat mathematically.

Arsenal's next league fixtures in title race Date Wolves (away) April 20th Chelsea (home) April 23rd Tottenham (away) April 28th Bournemouth (home) May 4th Man United (away) May 12th

However, the nature of the Premier League means you cannot rule out another surprise in the final few games, even if City often reach their stride at this point of the campaign.

In the event Arsenal lose out in the title race for the second season running, there should be even more determination to strengthen Arsenal's squad in the summer and give Arteta exactly what he needs to be involved again next term.

Edu says Arsenal are targeting young, hungry and energetic players with "beautiful futures" for their long-term project.

"I understand what the fans are asking for but we already have our targets,” said Edu to TNT.

“We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals.

"The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving. If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

Arsenal are reliably believed to be targeting a new star striker, while reports have also suggested they could strengthen their defence with concrete interest in Sporting Lisbon starlet Ousmane Diomande.

Arsenal set for steps to try and "secure the signing" of Diomande

Portuguese newspaper O Jogo have an update on their links to the 20-year-old this week.

According to their information, as relayed by Sport Witness, Arsenal will try and "secure the signing" of Diomande after becoming the "main candidate" to do a deal when the window reopens.

They're said to be on the attack for him, coming after the Ivory Coast international's brilliant Primeira Liga campaign where he's worked his way into Ruben Amorim's starting elevens consistently. Diomande has a £69 million release clause in his contract, so it will be interesting to see whether Edu attempts to negotiate a lower price.