Arsenal may well be top of the Premier League table but there feels an air of inevitability about their chasers, Manchester City.

They haven't lost a single game in the top flight throughout 2024 and should they succeed in not dropping another point from now until the season's end, they will be crowned champions of England again.

At that point, the Gunners will likely just have to shrug it off. Barring a few blips in the road, they have more or less done all they could. Sticking eight goals past Tottenham and Chelsea is no mean feat.

In short, this campaign has been an exceptional one for Mikel Arteta's side. They showed as much with a captivating 3-2 win over rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

The Gunners weren't at their free-flowing best but still found a route through to goal, leading the north London derby 3-0 at the break.

Spurs battled back courtesy of Cristian Romero and Heung-min Son but it was too little too late for Ange Postecoglou's men.

For the Gunners, they have much to savour with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka - the scorer of Arsenal's goals - notably shining.

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, however, with one or two players underperforming at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. One of those was in-form man Leandro Trossard.

Leandro Trossard's performance in numbers

£27m was the fee Arsenal paid to land the Belgian in January of 2023. It's mighty fine business indeed.

Trossard has been a sensation at times this season and is remarkably the club's second top goalscorer with 15 strikes in 2023/24. Only Saka, Arsenal's golden boy, has found the net on more occasions.

The attacker has been particularly vibrant in recent weeks. It was the former Brighton man who scored that vital goal in the Champions League against Porto. It was Trossard who found the net in the first leg against Bayern Munich, it was Trossard who opened the scoring versus Wolves and it was that man again who opened proceedings against Chelsea a few days ago.

He is well and truly a man on fire and deserved his starting berth on the left-hand side against Tottenham on Sunday.

Sadly, he wasn't at the races at all. FFC handed the winger a 4/10 match rating for what was a rather anonymous display.

The Belgium international rarely found much space on his side of the field which ultimately led to a performance where he managed just one shot towards goal, which happened to be blocked.

Trossard vs Spurs Minutes played 63 Touches 28 Accurate passes 12/13 (93%) xG 0.06 xA 0.03 Key passes 0 Shots 1 Dribble success 3/3 Crosses 0/3 Duels won 4/8 Possession lost 8x Stats via Sofascore.

Hauled off after 63 minutes for a more lively Gabriel Martinelli, Trossard headed to the subs bench having had just 28 touches of the ball, the lowest of any Arsenal starter and even fewer than Raya in goal.

That substantiates how little impact he had on the game, also making just 12 passes all match, again the lowest of any player to start the clash in the capital.

The 29-year-old did complete all three of his attempted dribbles on the afternoon but that was as good as it got for a character who looked rather out of sorts.

Trossard has been exceptional of late but it would not be a great surprise if sooner rather than later we saw Martinelli back in the starting lineup. That could start with Bournemouth next Saturday lunchtime.