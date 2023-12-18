Following a mixed start to the season that saw them draw at home to Fulham and generally underwhelmed in their play, Arsenal are now back atop the Premier League table following a thoroughly impressive victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mikel Arteta's men - who are through to the next round of the Champions League - totally outplayed the Seagulls across the 90 minutes and finished the game with 26 shots to their six. However, a lack of clinical finishing saw them score just twice, an issue that the board are well aware of.

In the last few days, the Gunners have been linked to Bournemouth's free-scoring Dominic Solanke as a potential solution to their finishing problem.

While the Englishman would be a fine addition to the team, there is another striker who has been touted for a move to N5 who would be a far better option, Viktor Gyökeres.

Arsenal transfer news - Viktor Gyökeres

Reports from Portugal (via Sport Witness) earlier this month suggested that Arsenal are interested in Sporting CP's lethal number nine Viktor Gyökeres and have already sent scouts to watch him 'more than once' this season.

The Sweden international signed for the Lisbon side from Championship outfit Coventry City this summer for a fee in the region of £20m, and as such, Sporting would be unwilling to sell him this January unless an interested party pays his full €100m release clause, which comes to about £86m.

A transfer the size of this midway through a season would represent a sea change in how Arsenal have operated in recent years but would serve as a significant signal of intent from the ownership, and with how the 25-year-old is playing at the moment, likely worth it.

So far this season, the "unplayable" goal-machine, as described by former teammate Maxime Biamou, has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 17 starts across all competitions for the Portuguese side, giving him an impressive ratio of a goal involvement every game, coincidentally better than the aforementioned Solanke.

How Viktor Gyökeres compares to Dominic Solanke

While both strikers would improve Arsenal's squad overall and likely play a big part in their continued push for Premier League supremacy, it is the "one of a kind" Gyokeres, as described by his former manager Mark Robins, Arsenal should sign.

As mentioned earlier, the Swede has 17 goal contributions to his name this season - including four from the Europa League - while the Cherries' striker has just ten, with one of those coming in the League Cup.

The underlying numbers also indicate - and quite heavily at that - the former Coventry ace would be a far better purchase for the north Londoners.

Solanke only comes out on top in two critical metrics, passing accuracy and expected goals - and not by much.

Viktor Gyökeres vs Dominic Solanke Stats (per 90) Gyökeres Solanke Expected Goals 0.48 0.53 Expected Assists 0.10 0.06 Progressive Carries 3.53 1.39 Progressive Passes 2.02 1.58 Shots on Target 1.17 1.01 Passing Accuracy 74.0% 76.3% Shot-Creating Actions 3.77 1.71 Goal-Creating Actions 0.50 0.13 Successful Take-Ons 2.44 1.08 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Domestic Season

In everything else, the dynamic Swede outclasses his opposition, registering far better creative and dribbling numbers, making him look like the complete package and one who like Jesus, would be dynamic enough to be a success in Arsenal's frontline.

Ultimately, if Arteta wants to see his side finish more of the plentiful chances they create, he should be pushing the board and urging them to go after the Sporting man this winter, regardless of price.