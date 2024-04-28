If there is one area in which Arsenal have been impressive this season, it is their form in front of goal. They are currently the top goalscorers in the Premier League, with 82 goals, two more than Manchester City.

What makes that number even more impressive is the fact that they have only created 98 big chances, and only missed 52. There have been seven other teams that have missed more big chances than that this season.

The goals have been evenly spread out, too. In all competitions, Arsenal have four players in double figures for goals; Bukayo Saka with 18, Leandro Trossard with 15, Kai Havertz with 12 and Martin Odegaard with 11.

Indeed, the signing of Havertz has been a revelation. Initially, fans were unsure if the £65m that Arsenal spent on the German was justified. With that being said, the former Chelsea man has had a great campaign and recently has settled in up front. He has 11 goal involvements in his last ten Premier League games.

Havertz’s emergence to becoming Arsenal’s first-choice centre-forward is certainly a positive. However, it raises the question of how Mikel Arteta's other option to lead the line could fit in against Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday, given his impressive exploits against them last time out.

Gabriel Jesus’ stats vs Tottenham

Last time out in the North London Derby, Arsenal drew 2-2 with Spurs in an enthralling game. Two goals from Son Heung-min cancelled out a Cristian Romero own goal and a penalty by Saka.

One of the best performances that day came from Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. The former Manchester City man put in a superb showing, running tirelessly all day for his side, and was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet.

Football.London’s Chief Arsenal writer Kaya Kaynak gave Jesus an 8/10 rating for his performance that day, explaining how he was 'Arsenal's biggest threat' in the second half, and praising him for his “superb pressing”.

Indeed, the stats reflect the praise given to Jesus for his exploits against Spurs last time out. As per SofaScore, the 27-year-old won a superb eight-ground duels, bettered only by Saka and Destiny Udogie, and all three of his tackles.

On the ball, Jesus completed three out of the four dribbles he attempted, and registered two shots, including one on target, although the 27-year-old did miss one big chance.

How Jesus could fit in against Spurs

Interestingly, Arsenal’s number nine started on the left wing in the previous North London Derby, rather than as a centre-forward. He acted more as an inside forward, operating in the half-space and driving into the penalty area.

There is a chance that Mikel Arteta could start him in a similar role again this weekend. Considering Gabriel Martinelli's poor form this season, there is a chance Jesus starts out wide against Spurs again.

Martinelli has scored just six goals and has four assists so far in 31 Premier League games this season. In contrast, his fellow Brazilian Jesus has four goals and four assists, although that is in far fewer games, just 24.

Arteta certainly thinks highly of his number nine, as he noted in an interview last September, as published by the Mail Online. When discussing the chaos that Jesus brings to the pitch, Arteta said “in certain areas of the pitch, I love it”, before explaining how beneficial it is that Jesus “creates space for others”.

There is no doubt that the kind of chaos Arteta is discussing here could be useful in a big game such as the North London Derby. Spurs are an energetic side, who like to play out from the back under Ange Postecoglou.

The intense pressing Jesus brings to the Gunners’ side could be a really important weapon against such a team. It remains to be seen whether Arteta will indeed start Jesus, but there is certainly merit to the idea and could provide Arsenal with the difference to get them over the line in a huge game.