Arsenal have displayed a willingness to pay £52 million for one club's key player this summer, as sporting director Edu gets to work pre-summer.

Edu makes Arsenal transfer vow after sealing new Jorginho deal

This week, some important news emerged from north London, with midfielder Jorginho putting pen to paper on a new contract and extending his stay until 2025.

The Italy international's deal was set to expire this summer, but manager Mikel Arteta and the club's board have seen fit to reward him with fresh terms following Jorginho's more pivotal role in the last few months.

The former Chelsea star has featured in 12 of Arsenal's last 16 Premier League matches, starting half of them and contributing effectively in Arteta's chase to hand the club a first title in 20 years.

Jorginho's best league games for Arsenal this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Brighton 0-3 Arsenal 7.66 Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal 7.61 Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace 7.21 Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool 7.15 Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle 7.01

Arsenal are targeting a new midfielder to potentially replace Thomas Partey, but the pressure is somewhat eased by Jorginho's extension, as Arteta keeps his utility man in north London for another year.

After tying the 32-year-old down, Edu made a vow to "continue building to be better and stronger", with Standard Sport journalist Simon Collings also claiming they're targeting four major signings across the pitch in a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.

"We’re very happy to have Jorgi sign a contract extension with us. He represents what we stand for here at Arsenal with his professionalism and success." said Edu on Jorginho's new contract.

“I know everyone at the club will be very excited that Jorgi will continue to be with us, not only the players and coaches, but all the staff behind the scenes as well. It’s great that Jorginho remains with us, as we continue building to be better and stronger."

While Jorginho helps to shore up the numbers for next season, the plan to sign another star centre-midfielder to partner Declan Rice is still very much on. Arsenal have been heavily linked with Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi this week in that regard.

A report by COPE (via Sport) in the last few days stated that Arsenal are already in talks with Zubimendi as they leapfrog Barcelona in the race to sign him, and another update has now surfaced courtesy of Estadio Deportivo.

Arsenal show "willingness" to pay £52 million to sign Zubimendi

According to the Spanish news outlet, via Sport Witness, Arsenal have "shown their willingness to pay" £52 million for Zubimendi - which just so happens to be the full value of his release clause.

However, they're not alone in this stance, as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are in the same boat. Barcelona chief Deco has also met with the Spaniard's agent, so it appears Arteta's side still have stern competition.

Xavi is also a big fan of Zubimendi, having called him an "extraordinary pivot".