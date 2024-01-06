Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is preparing his side for their second clash against Liverpool in the space of two weeks.

This time, it is the FA Cup in which the two heavyweights clash and the Spaniard will be eyeing up a win over the Anfield side as he aims for a second triumph in the competition as manager of the Gunners.

With the January transfer window in full swing, Arteta is also focussing on bolstering his squad, and he appears to be targeting a Turkish defender with regard to a potential move.

Arsenal transfer news - Ferdi Kadıoğlu

According to a report from Turkish outlet Sabah earlier this week, the north Londoners are preparing to travel to Turkey next week in order to sign Fenerbahçe left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

Arsenal rumoured defender targets for January Latest update Jorrel Hato 5th January Goncalo Inacio 18th December Ousmane Diomande 30th November Sacha Boey 13th November

The Turkish side currently values the defender at €30m (£24m) and, given just how light Arsenal are in this area, with Oleksandr Zinchenko the only senior left-back in the squad, it could represent decent business.

The Dutch-born Turkish international is only 24 and not only could he add much-needed competition, but he could even be an upgrade on Zinchenko.

Ferdi Kadıoğlu could be an upgrade on Oleksandr Zinchenko

Not only has Kadıoğlu registered a higher shots on target percentage domestically this season (28.6% vs 15.4%) than Zinchenko, but he has also registered more crosses (40 vs 24) and this indicates that he could be a much better-attacking option than the Ukrainian player.

The Turkish defender has also created more big chances (five vs three) and has averaged more key passes per game (1.6 vs 1.1) which is further evidence that he is a greater threat further up the field.

Kadıoğlu has kept eight clean sheets in the league this term, along with making 0.9 interceptions per game and winning 6.3 total duels per game. Over the same metrics, Zinchenko has kept just two clean sheets, made 0.7 interceptions per game and won 3.9 total duels each match, suggesting that the Fenerbahçe defender could even be an upgrade defensively.

Throughout the course of his career, the Ukrainian full-back has scored just six goals and registered 23 assists, taking 233 matches to achieve this.

On the other hand, Kadıoğlu has found the back of the net 28 times and grabbed a further 36 assists across 242 matches and if Arteta is looking for more goal contributions to come from his fullbacks, making a move for the Turkish international is a no-brainer.

Indeed, the 24-year-old was praised recently by content publisher Gooner Chris following a stunning strike for his club side, saying: “This guy is a full-back yet he moves like Messi. Ferdi Kadioglu to Arsenal. Who says no?”

Arteta needs to bolster some areas of his squad during the January transfer window and the chance to lure Kadioglu to north London is a must if he looks to achieve glory of any sort this season.

At just £24m, the move wouldn’t break the bank and give the squad a much-needed boost in defence as they prepare for a crucial few months ahead.