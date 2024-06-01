It was a season that ultimately ended the same way as the one prior for Arsenal, but their position in the table does not accurately reflect the massive improvement Mikel Arteta's men made this year.

The Gunners broke their record for number of Premier League wins in a single campaign, had the best defence in the league and even took four points off eventual champions Manchester City.

However, they didn't score as many goals as them, and based on the consistent links to Benjamin Šeško over the last week or so, that seems to be a problem Edu Gaspar and Co are intent on fixing for 2024/25.

However, one of the latest players touted for a move to N5 could form a brilliant partnership with the Slovenian, even though his arrival would likely spell trouble for Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a report from TEAMtalk earlier this week, Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford this summer, and they have even been in 'talks' with the Englishman.

Better yet, the story claims that the interest in the transfer is from 'both sides', so if the Gunners can agree a fee for the Manchester-born ace, which journalist Dean Jones claimed could be anything up to £80m, they could be in business.

It hasn't been the best of seasons for the 26-year-old, but just the year prior, he was like a man possessed, and this could be a brilliant way for Arteta to weaken a rival and strengthen his team simultaneously.

However, any transfer could seriously weaken Martinelli's position in the squad.

How Rashford compares to Martinelli

So, if the United star was to make his way to the Emirates this summer, alongside the supposed transfer of Šeško, he'd almost certainly be coming in to primarily play off the left of a front three, as there might not be a person on planet earth that Arteta would drop Bukayo Saka for.

That means his long-term competition would be Martinelli, as Leandro Trossard is set to turn 30 this year, and with the way modern clubs act, it wouldn't be surprising to see him moved on in a couple of seasons.

With that said, how does the Englishman stack up with the Brazilian? Well, neither player had their best season this year, both scoring eight goals and providing five assists, with the 60-capped Englishman doing it in one game fewer, 43.

Rashford vs Martinelli 2022/23 Rashford Martinelli Appearances 56 46 Goals 30 15 Assists 10 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.71 0.45 2023/24 Rashford Martinelli Appearances 43 44 Goals 8 8 Assists 5 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.30 0.29 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, the pair were both on fire last year and recorded their most productive campaigns to date, but when comparing their tallies, there is only one winner, and he wasn't playing in North London.

In his 56 games, the "unstoppable" Red Devil, as Erik ten Hag dubbed him, scored 30 goals and provided ten assists, whereas the Gunners' leftwinger managed a return of 15 goals and six goals in 46 games.

This isn't to say the former Ituano gem's performances weren't impressive - they were - but the difference in productivity when they are at their respective best is significant.

Moreover, playing Rashford with Šeško next season could see Arteta's side become even more dangerous than they are, as the Slovenian enjoyed a brilliant campaign himself this year.

Šeško Player Šeško Appearances 42 Goals 18 Assists 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.47 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In his 42 games for RB Leipzig, he scored 18 goals and provided two assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 2.1 games during his first season in a top-five league.

Moreover, according to Understat, his 14 Bundesliga goals came from an expected goal figure of just 8.60, meaning his clinical nature in front of goal led to a considerable overperformance of 5.40. When combined with the United ace's attacking output, this could result in a mountain of goals at the Emirates next season.

Ultimately, Martinelli is still an incredible footballer, but the opportunity to sign a player like Rashford doesn't come around often, so if Arteta can get him back to somewhere near his best, he could form a league-winning partnership with Šeško.