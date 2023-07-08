It is fair to say that it has been a rather impressive start to the window for those at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta and co having first wrapped up a deal for Chelsea playmaker, Kai Havertz.

The signing of the German international now looks set to be followed by the additions of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, with the Gunners hoping to build on last season's encouraging, second-placed finish in the Premier League.

Whether that is the end of the club's business remains to be seen, however, with the north Londoners likely hoping to improve their strength in depth ahead of a return to the Champions League next season, following a six-year absence.

According to reports in France, the Emirates outfit are believed to be interested in signing PSV Eindhoven starlet, Xavi Simons, with the 20-year-old having enjoyed a sparkling debut campaign in the Netherlands last time out.

While Fabrizio Romano has indicated that the youngster's former club, Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to exercise their €6m (£5m) buy option to bring the playmaker back to the Parc des Princes, it remains to be seen if the young Dutchman is open to that return, hence ensuring that Arteta's side still have the opportunity to pounce.

Although it would be a real step up for Simons - who scored 19 goals and registered nine assists in just 34 Eredivisie games last season - to make the move to England, he could well follow in the footsteps of his compatriot, Robin van Persie and prove to be a real star for the Gunners in the years to come.

How good was Van Persie at Arsenal?

Although the now-retired striker somewhat soured his relations with Arsenal supporters after making a controversial move to rivals Manchester United in 2012, prior to that the elegant goal machine had been simply prolific under the tutelage of Arsene Wenger.

Like Simons, the 6 foot ace had come to wider attention as a result of his form in his native Holland for Feyenoord, notably registering 12 goal involvements in the league during the 2003/04 season, before joining the newly-crowned 'Invincibles' for the following season at the age of just 20.

That reported £3m deal ultimately proved particularly astute as Van Persie eventually blossomed into something of a talisman in his number nine berth, memorably hitting 30 league goals in his final campaign at the club during the 2011/12 season.

All in all, the Rotterdam native plundered 132 goals and 58 assists in just 278 games for the club in all competitions, with it fair to say that Arsenal more than got a return on their initial investment.

The hope will be that the Gunners can enjoy a repeat of that transfer masterclass with the addition of Simons, with the £51m-rated sensation - who can operate all across the forward line or in a number ten role - the kind of player who has that much-needed "X-Factor", according to journalist Antonio Mango.

Also described as "technically special" by Mango, Simons could well be another exciting addition in an already stellar window for Arteta, with the youngster having the pathway ahead of him to try and emulate Van Persie's success in north London.