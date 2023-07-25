Highlights Arsenal could make another midfield signing despite already spending over £200 million in the transfer window, according to Sky Sports and Tom White.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been strongly backed in what has been an exciting transfer window for Arsenal.

The focus for Arsenal is currently on outgoings, but there is a possibility of more signings depending on departures, particularly in the midfield position.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

Indeed, the Gunners first signed versatile winger Kai Havertz in a £65 million deal from Chelsea, with the club then making a record-breaking move for England international star Declan Rice.

Arsenal agreed a £105 million deal for Rice, including £5 million in add-ons, which comes as their largest ever transfer as the 24-year-old also becomes the most expensive English player in history.

"Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels," said Arsenal sporting director Edu after his arrival.

“Declan is a high-quality, young international player who will add great strength to our squad, fitting so well into our strategy of competing with young talented players at the centre of our club."

Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber put pen to paper on a transfer around the same period as Rice, a deal which set Arsenal back £38 million.

Edu has done very well to capture Arteta's top targets, but due to finances, the focus will now be on outgoings before bringing in more fresh faces.

That being said, Sky Sports and presenter White have been told not to rule out further additions, especially in midfield, though it will depend on who Arsenal can sell.

"We do have an update from Arsenal actually," said White on Sky.

"We’re told that the focus at Arsenal remains on departures for now. That’s following the club’s £200 million outlay on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

“In terms of outgoings, Inter continue to push for a deal for the striker Folarin Balogun. One source claims they will make a formal bid in the coming days.

“But it’s not just Inter Milan who are interested in him because it’s AC Milan, Monaco and Marseille. He was brilliant in France last season and Arsenal are valuing him at £50 million.

“As for arrivals, Mikel Arteta hasn’t ruled out more signings but it will depend on departures.

“A right-sided forward is one of the positions Arsenal have wanted to strengthen for a while and we’re told not to rule out another midfielder if there is a departure.”

Who could join Arsenal?

Belgium international Romeo Lavia, who is a rumoured midfield target for the north Londoners, comes as quite the enticing option.

Having just been relegated with Southampton, there is reason to believe the 19-year-old could move on for an affordable summer fee, and he could well be worth the effort to sign.

Called a "shining star" on the south coast last season, Lavia stood out as one of Southampton's best-performing players by average match rating also (WhoScored).

Man City boss Pep Guardiola also praised Lavia for his development last season, whilst hinting many at City still rate the teenager.

“I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing,” declared the City boss.

“We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton."