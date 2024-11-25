Arsenal have been able to pride themselves on having an impressive crop of youth talent over the years, either starring within the senior team or making the club a huge payday.

Ashley Cole may have departed the Gunners in controversial circumstances, joining London rivals Chelsea back in 2006, but he managed to achieve some incredible things during his time in their first-team.

The left-back was part of the Invincible side of 2003/04 that claimed the Premier League title, whilst also winning three FA Cup trophies during his stint at Highbury.

Tony Adams was also another key first-team member during his near 20-year stint at his boyhood club, amassing a total of 669 appearances second to only the iconic David O’Leary.

The centre-back claimed four top division trophies with the Gunners, with his leadership pushing the club to heights they hit during the 90s - with the now 58-year-old having a statue outside the stadium in North London to commemorate his time as a player.

However, fast forward to 2024, there’s an academy star who has filled the fanbase with excitement and rightly so after his emergence in Mikel Arteta’s first-team over the last few months.

Ethan Nwaneri’s time at Arsenal

After joining Arsenal at the young age of eight, youngster Ethan Nwaneri could never have imagined his rapid rise to stardom at his boyhood club - already making waves at senior level despite his tender age.

The 17-year-old has demonstrated talent way beyond his years in recent months, forcing himself into the Spaniard’s plans at the Emirates and looking to be the next in a long line of stars who have emerged through The Hale End Academy.

The midfielder holds the record for being the youngest-ever appearance maker in Premier League history, claiming his first minutes at the age of just 15 years and 181 days in the win over Brentford in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, over the last couple of years, the sensation has had to bide his time for another opportunity under Arteta - often featuring for the U21 side, before gaining his first real run under the Spaniard in recent months.

He’s already amassed nine appearances this time around, albeit with the majority coming from the bench, but he’s still made a huge impact on the pitch despite his limited minutes.

Nwaneri has registered four goals already in 2024/25, including a double in the Carabao Cup against Bolton Wanderers, before adding to his tally against Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

His strike off the bench at the Emirates was his first league goal for the Gunners, making him the second-youngest Premier League scorer in the club’s history - only narrowly behind the one and only Cesc Fàbregas.

However, despite his recent success in North London, he may have found game time even harder to come by had one other academy star stayed on the trajectory he was once predicted.

Youngest scorers in the Premier League Player Age at scoring 1. James Vaughan 16 years, 270 days 2. James Milner 16 years, 356 days 3. Wayne Rooney 16 years, 360 days 4. Cesc Fabregas 17 years, 113 days 5. Michael Owen 17 years, 143 days 6. Andy Turner 17 years, 166 days 7. Federico Macheda 17 years, 226 days 8. Lewis Miley 17 years, 229 days 9. Ethan Nwaneri 17 years, 247 days 10. Daniel Jebbison 17 years, 309 days

The player who was Arsenal’s original Nwaneri

Fellow midfielder Charlie Patino was another player within the club’s youth system that possessed serious quality and was once predicted by many to be a crucial player for Arteta at the Emirates, compared to players like Phil Foden.

So big was his potential that Sean O’Connor, the scout who discovered Jack Wilshere said: "Charlie is the best player who has ever walked through the doors at Hale End." Fine praise indeed.

However, after just two first-team appearances, which included a goal on his debut in the Carabao Cup against Sunderland back in 2021, his career ultimately hasn’t hit the heights many expected it to as of yet.

Patino was sent on two Championship loan spells in recent years, joining Blackpool and Swansea City, amassing a total of 72 appearances during the respective stints and registering a total of 15 combined goals and assists in the process.

Undoubtedly, such a figure is a respectable one for a young prospect finding his feet in the professional game, but it wasn’t enough to catch the attention of the Gunners boss, unable to force himself into the first-team picture ahead of the current season.

Despite being just 20, the academy graduate was sold in the recent summer transfer window, with the club cashing in on Patino given his contract situation which saw his deal in North London expire in less than 12 months time at the time of his departure.

He would join Spanish second-tier side Deportivo La Coruna for just £1m, with the club retaining a hefty sell-on fee from any future transfer funds generated should he succeed away from the Emirates.

However, up to now, Patino has only featured for a total of 63 minutes in all competitions this season, once again struggling to make an impact in the professional game despite his fresh start in Europe.

Patino @ Deportivo since leaving Arsenal Statistics Tally Games played 3 Minutes played 63 Touches 49 Successful passes 25 Tackles won 1 Duels won 6 Pass accuracy 71% Stats via FotMob

It’s certainly a sad sight to see a once-promising young starlet match the potential he once demonstrated upon his emergence with his boyhood outfit.

Given his age, the midfielder still has plenty of time to turn around his recent fortunes, creating performances that could allow his former employer to regret their decision - but at present, he’s demonstrated no sign of that happening.