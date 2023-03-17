Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League in a brutal manner, losing at home to Sporting CP on penalties after a 1-1 draw at home, but despite putting in a sub-par performance overall, there was one moment of outstanding quality which left fans in awe.

What happened to Arsenal against Sporting?

Mikel Arteta was dealt a number of blows as despite starting with a strong lineup, he was forced into making two changes inside 20 minutes, as Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba were withdrawn with injuries.

Despite not being at their best, Arsenal looked set for the quarter-finals after Granit Xhaka opened the scoring with a powerful strike, but the true credit for that goal should arguably go elsewhere.

January signing Jorginho, who replaced Thomas Partey in the starting XI, kicked off the move leading to Xhaka's goal with a pass that Sporting simply had no answer for. Picking up possession in midfield, he threaded an inch-perfect through ball to Gabriel Martinelli, whose shot fell to Xhaka, who powered home.

Jorginho was replaced in the second half, and a wonder-strike from Pedro Goncalves levelled the tie before a heartbreaking penalty shootout sealed Arsenal's exit from the competition.

Whilst this may come as a disappointment, Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and having fewer fixtures could arguably benefit their title charge.

There wasn't much to shout about on a rainy night at the Emirates before or after Xhaka's goal, but this one extraordinary ball from Jorginho had everyone off their feet, and the winter arrival from Chelsea has clearly settled quickly.

Jorginho made himself an instant hero in Arsenal's comeback victory at Aston Villa, playing a huge part in the winning goal, and showed his incredible quality on the ball yet again as he had the vision to find Martinelli.

Fans were quick to praise his eye for a pass following the goal, but this turned out to be the highlight of the night. Some of the best reaction can be found below: