Arsenal were stunned against Sporting CP on Thursday night by one of the best goals we have ever seen in European football.

The two sides came into the tie locked at 2-2 after the first leg in Lisbon last week and it was the visitors who always looked like the better side.

The Gunners were buoyed by the return of Gabriel Jesus who was starting his first game since sustaining an injury at the World Cup in Qatar.

However, despite the Brazilian's reemergence and Granit Xhaka's first-half goal from inside the area, it was an incredibly difficult evening for Mikel Arteta's men.

Takehiro Tomiyasu went off injured inside the opening ten minutes while immediately after the opener from Xhaka, William Saliba also hobbled off with Rob Holding his replacement.

The centre-back was rather impressive upon his introduction to the pitch, but he could have done very little about the equaliser from Ruben Amorim's side.

In fact, very few could have kept this one out. Former Wolverhampton Wanderers prospect Pedro Goncalves - now one of Europe's hottest properties - picked up the ball just inside the Arsenal half before unleashing a remarkable effort on goal from all of 46 yards.

The attempt was hit with precision, power and ultimately accuracy as it flew over a desperate Aaron Ramsdale before hitting the very back of the net.

It was an incredible strike from Goncalves who left the Arsenal stopper sat in the net on a day where he'd been rewarded with an England call-up.

It was no less than both Sporting and their talisman deserved on an evening where the Gunners struggled for any sense of a passing rhythm.

Understandably, the reaction to the goal was one of astonishment, and you can check out some of the best of that from around social media below.