Arsenal's wage bill for the 2023-2024 season is certainly on the bigger side. There are currently five players earning £200,000 and above per week, as well as 10 players earning £100,000 or more per week.

The Gunners currently have an annual payroll of £167,596,000, with the average player earning around £119,370 per week. This is around a £30,000,000 rise from the previous season, which stood at £133,016,000.

So, what has caused this sudden rise in wages at the Emirates? Well, for starters, the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have definitely played a big part, as both men sit inside the club's top three.

Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka were both on big wages and departed in the summer, but that doesn't seem to have had much of an impact after the club's summer splurge.

With that being said, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Arsenal player in the first-team squad in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2023-2024 season, with the help of Capology.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.