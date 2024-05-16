Arsenal have been left "staggered" by a £200,000-per-week forward, as Mikel Arteta's side hold summer transfer talks with him and his entourage behind-the-scenes.

Edu and Arteta aiming to sign new forward for Arsenal

Helped by sporting director Edu, it is widely believed that Arteta wants to sign a new attacking option or two for Arsenal when the next window opens on June 14.

Only table-topping Man City, who now have one hand on the Premier League title and their fourth in consecutive years, have scored more than Arsenal in the top flight over 2023/2024 - and a final day win over Everton would guarantee 90-plus goals for the Gunners this season.

Arteta's men have been in ruthless attacking form, especially since the start of 2024. Kai Havertz is also being lavished with praise for his contribution in a makeshift forward role, despite some early-season criticism and a slow start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

Most goals scored in the league this season Number Man City 93 Arsenal 89 Liverpool 84 Newcastle 81 Aston Villa 76

However, it remains the case that Arsenal are expecting to make an "important" striker signing (Fabrizio Romano), and could also bring in a new winger. According to reliable journalist Charles Watts, the North Londoners are targeting a wide attacker, with serious interest held in both Wolves winger Pedro Neto and Athletic Bilbao starlet Nico Williams.

“My understanding is that Arsenal are looking for a player who can operate in the wide positions," said Watts to CaughtOffside recently.

"[Donyell] Malen has obviously done very well since leaving north London in 2017 and going to PSV and then to Dortmund,But I would be surprised if he is a genuine option for Arsenal.

“What I do know is that they have a long-standing interest in Pedro Neto, while Nico Williams is also understood to be high up on their list of potential targets. I see players like those two well ahead of Malen in the pecking order when it comes to the summer.”

Neto, a player with proven Premier League pedigree, has been in fine form under Gary O'Neil this season when fit and available - racking up nine assists and two goals in 19 appearances. Williams, meanwhile, is building a stellar reputation as one of Spain brightest young talents after a fine campaign at Bilbao.

Arsenal "staggered" by Nico Williams with transfer talks held

The £200,000-per-week La Liga star is in double digits for assists this season, earning calls up to the Spain national team, where he featured against Brazil in a 3-3 friendly draw. His excellent form has turned heads at Hale End, with a report by HITC now claiming Arsenal have held transfer talks with Williams and his reps ahead of a potential summer move.

There is a problem, though, and that is in the form of his lavish demands. Indeed, it is believed the north Londoners have been left "shocked" and "staggered" by his proposed salary if he were to join, as the 21-year-old chases a £250,000-per-week contract, plus appearance money which would take him over £300,000.

It is unclear whether Arsenal have decided to abandon the Williams pursuit, but their transfer chiefs, alongside other Premier League clubs, also believe he's positioning himself to join Barcelona.