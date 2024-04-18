In April of 2023, everything fell apart for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. A run of wretched games saw their Premier League title hopes ultimately fade away with a whimper.

This season it looked as though the Gunners had learnt their lesson. 2024 has been dominated by swashbuckling football, notably putting six past Sheffield United and West Ham, and five past Burnley.

However, lessons have seemingly not been learnt, notably by the manager whose squad management must be called out. Indeed, April is here again and a withered, tired-looking group of players look out for the count.

A 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa last Sunday was bad enough, only for the Londoners to then fall to a second-leg defeat in Munich, beaten 1-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate by Harry Kane's Bayern.

Losing to the Bundesliga giants is usually nothing to be ashamed of. However, Thomas Tuchel's side have not been at the races this term, conceding the German top-flight trophy for the first time in 11 years. They do, however, still boast a chance of winning the Champions League.

The back end of this campaign promised so much for Arsenal but it's all ending in rather predictable circumstances; without a trophy.

It's a bitter pill to swallow for supporters, who notably saw a number of fan favourites fail to deliver on the biggest of stages. An isolated Gabriel Martinelli - who simply hasn't been the same player this season - struggled to have much of an impact, the same could be said for Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal's biggest underperformer against Bayern

This honour could have been given to a number of players in green on Wednesday evening. Kai Havertz started up top as an out ball but once moved into the centre of midfield following Gabriel Jesus' introduction barely had a kick.

However, it was a player we all hold in such high regard who had one of his worst nights in Arsenal colours; Saka.

It is difficult to point the blame at such a well-loved figure. He has been there since the start of this project and dragged Arteta's team through many a moment. This season he is still the club's top scorer on 18 goals but his powers have waned towards the end of the term.

The Englishman missed the home match with Luton a few weeks ago because of injury and truth be told, he hasn't really looked too fit since.

He has found the net just twice in his last eight outings and only has one assist to show for his troubles since 20th January. For a young individual so creative, so full of flair, it's hugely disappointing.

Bayern are no mugs defensively but without Alphonso Davies, ruled out due to suspension at the Allianz on Wednesday, Saka had a wonderful opportunity to dominate up against Noussair Mazraoui, a right-back playing at left-back.

Saka vs Bayern Munich Touches 42 Accurate passes 21/24 (88%) Key passes 0 Shots 0 Successful dribbles 0 Successful crosses 0 Duels won 5/11 Stats via Sofascore.

Did he dominate? No is the short answer. The 22-year-old received no change from the Moroccan with Arsenal's number 7 failing to complete any of his three dribble attempts or four crosses.

Handed a 4/10 match rating courtesy of GOAL's Charles Watts, the Arsenal reporter noted that he was 'always on the fringes of things'. What didn't help were Saka's actions towards the end of the game. Having taken a quick free-kick, spurning the chance to get the ball into the area with seconds remaining, he planted the resulting corner straight at the man at the near post.

That just about summed up the winger's display with Saka left to rue a night where he failed to provide a single key pass or have a shot. This was a night to stand up and be counted but their main man did not do so.

Key to Arsenal's summer will be finding a player Arteta can rotate Saka with. He looked spent in Germany and it is hardly surprising for someone who's missed just three games all campaign. It's back to the drawing board for the Gunners.