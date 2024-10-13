Arsenal headed into the international break rather full of dread after what happened during the last pause for international fixtures.

Martin Odegaard sustained what was a significant ligament injury to his ankle and we have not seen him since. It's unlikely we see him before the next international break either.

It was a game between Norway and Austria where the Gunners skipper hobbled off and we're seeing yet more injuries now.

Before the latest round of fixtures even commenced Kai Havertz withdrew from his duties with Germany due to a knock and Thomas Partey also withdrew from selection for Ghana. So, the last thing Mikel Arteta needed was another injury. Sadly, that's what's happened...

How Arsenal players are faring on international duty

Who can Arsenal not afford to lose? David Raya? Gabriel? Bukayo Saka? Well, the latter of that trio could now miss next weekend's clash with Bournemouth.

Like Odegaard a few weeks before him, Saka hobbled from the Wembley pitch last Thursday night during England's dismal 2-1 defeat to Greece.

It was a hamstring injury that left him in pain as manager Lee Carsley was forced into a substitution. The dazzling winger has now left the Three Lions camp and has returned to Arsenal for further tests. The extent of his injury at this moment is unknown.

So, what's happened elsewhere? Well, Saka's England colleague Declan Rice was rather thrown to the wolves against Greece.

Carsley's incredibly attacking team selection meant that he and the two centre-backs, John Stones and Levi Colwill, were given no protection. The Arsenal star suffered as a result.

Rice - England vs Greece Minutes played 90 Touches 76 Passes completed 63/65 (97%) Duels won 3/7 Possession lost 4x Fouls committed 2 Key passes 0 Stats via Sofascore

Continuing the theme of underperformers. William Saliba took criticism from the French media for his display in France's 4-1 romp of Israel a few nights ago, largely for his role in the goal they conceded.

It hasn't all been doom and gloom, however, with one of Arsenal's star men delivering a superb performance of his country on Saturday evening.

David Raya's performance for Spain

Over the last year goalkeeper Raya has cemented himself as not only Arsenal's number one but as one of the best stoppers in the Premier League.

He won the division's Golden Glove award last term for the most clean sheets and it would not be a surprise if he walked away with it again next May.

His performances in 2024/25 to date have been nothing short of spectacular. There was that unbelievable save to deny Ollie Watkins from close range at Villa Park and then that quite frankly ludicrous double stop to keep out Atalanta's Mateo Retegui in the Champions League, first saving his penalty before then getting back to prevent the follow-up from going in.

Such performances could not be ignored by his national team manager Luis De La Fuente who handed Raya the gloves for Spain's 1-0 win over Denmark this weekend.

He excelled, of course, he did, keeping a clean sheet and drawing rave reviews from the Spanish press.

One publication labelled it an "outstanding" display, subsequently handing the 29-year-old a 9/10 match rating.

'Great game from the goalkeeper on a night in which the few chances that came his way were very dangerous and he was up to the task. In the first half he was very quick to avoid a clear ball to Dolberg and, from then on, he imposed authority in the corners to avoid surprises. Whatever he had to work on, he did it perfectly.'

How did he impress? Well, Raya left the field at the end of the 90 minutes having won 100% of his duels and prevailing in 100% of his run-outs. He did only perform one, but it's a healthy stat nonetheless.

Notable Spanish publication Marca were also complimentary of the Spaniard's exploits on Saturday night, celebrating two 'top-class' saves from Kasper Dolberg to keep his nation in the match.

'His game with his feet and his long runs are on another level' hailed the newspaper; Arsenal fans certainly know all about that.

So, while other Arsenal stars flounder on international duty, Raya's good form is certainly continuing.