It is believed that one more Arsenal star could also miss Bournemouth after picking up an injury, with manager Mikel Arteta facing a possible shortage.

Arsenal injury absentees and concerns ahead of Bournemouth

Club captain and chief creative midfielder Martin Odegaard remains weeks away from returning following ankle ligament damage, which he sustained on international duty with Norway last month, and the former Real Madrid ace isn't Arteta's only absentee.

Even if he is unlikely to feature much, Kieran Tierney is thought to remain out with that hamstring injury he picked up at Euro 2024 with Scotland as well. There are numerous other concerns ahead of Bournemouth, with both Jurrien Timber and Ben White being assessed after not featuring for their countries on international duty.

White has missed Arsenal's last four matches with a groin problem, while Timber didn't travel to represent the Netherlands after being forced to sit out the Gunners' 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

The good news for Arteta is that star forward Kai Havertz could be fit for Bournemouth, while Thomas Partey is also expected to be available for Arsenal's next game after missing Ghana's tour of duty because of illness.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been "progressing well" in his recovery from injury after missing the last few weeks, and Arteta suggested before their win over Southampton that the Ukraine international could make a return this weekend.

Arsenal were dealt a very serious scare when Bukayo Saka went off in the second half during England's 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley last week, with fears surrounding a hamstring injury for the winger, but Lee Carsley then eased that anxiety for Arteta by confirming it wasn't serious.

"Bukayo would have been close, but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him," Carsley said ahead of their win over Finland.

"He's a positive person and I expect him to be fine."

One player who looks certain to miss Bournemouth, though, is versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japan international made his first appearance of the season against Southampton after recovering from knee damage, but according to TEAMtalk this week, Arsenal fear Tomiyasu could be out for another month following a reoccurrence of the issue.

Arsenal could also be without Gabriel Martinelli after a calf injury

Gabriel Martinelli suffered a calf issue on international duty with Brazil, and it is believed the £180,000-per-week winger could now also miss their game against Bournemouth with Odegaard and Tomiyasu.

The 23-year-old was forced to sit out Brazil's 4-0 win over Peru, with doubts now surrounding Martinelli's availability for Arsenal this weekend as well. Journalist Charles Watts, writing for CaughtOffside, claims that Arsenal will make a decision on Martinelli's inclusion on Friday.

The South American is travelling back to north London right now, and will undoubtedly be assessed ahead of their return to action at the Vitality Stadium. Martinelli is a mainstay forward under Arteta, bagging two goals and two assists over seven league appearances this season, so he would be a sore miss.

“His pace is frightening," said pundit Micah Richards on Martinelli last year.

"Everyone has talked about Saka and Odegaard, and the two defenders, Gabriel, Saliba, Ramsdale, but not that many people talk about Martinelli. In transition, he is frightening."