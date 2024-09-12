After an unbeaten start to the new Premier League season, Arsenal didn't particularly need an international break to get in the way of things. Nor did many top-flight teams saying that.

The Gunners began their conquest for glory with wins over Wolves and Aston Villa but Brighton halted them in their tracks courtesy of Declan Rice's controversial red card.

Rice will, of course, now miss the big clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. With Mikel Merino also missing after suffering a shoulder injury during his first training session, it's safe to say Mikel Arteta is going to have to rustle up a cunning plan to defeat Arsenal's fierce rivals.

They will, however, be buoyed by a new option for their attack. Following his deadline day loan move from Chelsea, Raheem Sterling has had nearly two weeks' worth of training to get used to the style of things in the north side of London.

It's unlikely he's given a start straight from the off but we'd all love a derby day debut goal, wouldn't we?

That said, they will have to try and achieve that without skipper Martin Odegaard.

The latest on Martin Odegaard's injury

On Monday evening Arsenal fans across the globe sat there rocking back and forth. The unthinkable had happened; a big injury blow during what has to be described as a rather pointless international break.

We're being a bit petty here, but for Odegaard to pick an injury ahead of a vital week of action for Arteta's side is incredibly frustrating.

They face Spurs on Sunday, then get their Champions League quest underway in midweek before facing Manchester City the weekend after.

So, what's the prognosis on the Norwegian? Well, during his nation's win over Austria early this week he was on the end of a rough challenge that resulted in the midfielder's ankle twisting nastily.

Initially thought to have a 50/50 chance of making the game it's now unlikely he'll play any part with suggestions that he could be absent for the next three to four weeks of action.

That's according to Norway team doctor Ola Sand, who said: "Such ankle injuries often take at least three weeks. Anything other than that is just a bonus and then it can take longer. What we have so far obtained from the MRI examination in London is that there is probably no fracture in the ankle.

"Arsenal are almost certain there is no breach, but this may still take some time. In the event of a fracture, we are talking about being out of action for six weeks plus."

So, it's not great news over the international break, really. Rice may have scored against the Republic of Ireland but with Riccardo Calafiori also nursing a knock, Arteta is unlikely to be too pleased.

There was also a slightly concerning display from Brazil's Gabriel Magalhaes.

Gabriel's 4/10 performance for Brazil

Now a mainstay at the heart of the Brazilian defence, as well as for his club side, the centre-back is slowly but surely making himself a major part of his nation's team.

However, an unconvincing display during the South American country's 1-0 defeat to Paraguay is unlikely to do him too many favours in the battle to impress supporters.

Indeed, he was arguably at fault for the only goal of the game. A ball came into the box from the left channel and truth be told, his headed clearance was weak and not really away from danger.

The Paraguayan's pounced on Gabriel's misfortune with Diego Gomez picking up possession on the edge of the box before bending a luscious finish beyond Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

What did the stats say? Well, on that front it wasn't an awful night.

Gabriel vs Paraguay Minutes played 90 Touches 94 Accurate passes 75/83 (90%) Ground duels won 2/3 Aerial duels won 2/3 Possession lost 8x Clearances 4 Interceptions 1 Tackles 1 Long balls 4/9 Stats via Sofascore.

The media didn't really agree with that impressive assessment though with one Brazilian outlet, Zerho Hora, handing him a 4.5/10 match rating. Some people are tough to please, eh?

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope that this was a minor blip and Gabriel will be at the top of his game when he resumes his partnership with William Saliba this weekend.