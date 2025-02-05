The atmosphere around Arsenal at the moment is mixed.

Mikel Arteta's side put in a barnstorming performance against defending Premier League champions Manchester City on the weekend and, in turn, have given their fans hope that they might be able to overturn their two-goal deficit away to Newcastle United in the League Cup tonight.

However, off the pitch, things are less than rosy as the board failed to make a single addition to the first team in the winter transfer window despite desperately needing attacking reinforcements following the injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

What might make the situation harder for fans to take is that the club were linked with a plethora of incredibly talented players, including Benjamin Šeško, and the fact that one of their former stars has outscored the Slovenian marksman as well as some of their current forward players, such as Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal's need for a striker

It was no secret that during the summer transfer window, Arsenal needed at least one attacking signing, as the only intentional additions to the frontline made under Arteta's tenure have been Jesus and Leandro Trossard, with Kai Havertz initially joining as a midfielder.