Sometimes the best attribute in any player is not their skill, but their availability. That is certainly most true for a number of Arsenal's squad.

Despite possessing a plethora of younger individuals, their fitness (touch wood) has been one of the strongest qualities this season.

Yes, the likes of Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey have missed large parts of the campaign, but you also have players like Bukayo Saka who back in October celebrated a club-record run of 87 consecutive league starts.

Ben White, a man in the news of late, has featured in 100 of the 107 Arsenal matches that have been contested since his £50m move from Brighton.

Both of those players featured in the 3-0 win over the Seagulls on Saturday evening, Saka notably returning from an injury layoff in midweek against Luton to score from the spot and seal another crucial win.

That said, not all of those in fluorescent yellow this weekend have sealed their place in the squad ahead of the season's climax. Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of them.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's performance v Brighton in numbers

It must be said straightaway that this was not the Ukrainian's worst performance of the season, far from it in fact.

Indeed, at times this term we have seen the inverted full-back become somewhat of a liability. It was his lapse in judgement that led to a late Wolves goal at the Emirates a number of months back and to put it politely, he's not the best in one-on-one situations.

If there was one weakness in the regular starting XI this campaign, it would be his position. While White, Gabriel and William Saliba seldom make mistakes, Zinchenko has a tendency to play a riskier game.

In a way, that's also a strength. His ability to play through the middle of the pitch and offer an extra body in the centre has been key to Arsenal's charge over the last 18 months of football.

The former Manchester City mand showed that against Brighton actually, notably completing 88% of his passes, the fourth-best of any Arsenal player on show. He also only ceded possession on six occasions and supplied a key pass for his troubles.

Yet, there was something missing. Zinchenko lost two of his three duels and did look troubled when Simon Adingra and Co in Roberto De Zerbi's attack surged forward.

Zinchenko vs Brighton Minutes played 72 Touches 50 Accurate passes 36/41 (88%) Key passes 1 Crosses 0 Shots 0 Dribbles 0 Duels won 1/3 Tackles 1 Interceptions 0 Stats via Sofascore.

It's why, unsurprisingly, the 27-year-old was dragged off for Takehiro Tomiyasu with 18 minutes remaining.

Tomiyasu, who has not started for four months as a result of the Asia Cup and injury, certainly deserves a run in the team at some point. Yet, it was a man who didn't play a single minute on the South Coast in Jakub Kiwior whose stock will have risen again.

Why Jakub Kiwior has to play during the run-in

When Zinchenko suffered a calf problem at the beginning of February it gave Arteta a chance to see what Kiwior could do at left-back.

It's not the Poland international's natural role. He is usually a central defender and had struggled when asked to play on the side previously.

That was particularly the case in the dramatic 4-3 win over Luton when he was substituted at 64 minutes having failed to offer Arsenal much of an out ball on the left.

Kiwior didn't attempt any dribbles, nor did he play a key pass. Therefore, the idea of the Pole being fielded as a full-back didn't convince supporters at the Emirates Stadium.

Well, he certainly proved the doubters wrong over a period of five games where the Gunners couldn't stop scoring. The former Spezia man registered an assist in the 5-0 win over Burnley, an assist in the 6-0 victory against Sheffield United and even scored as Arsenal clinched three points versus Newcastle.

Kiwior can't play at left-back? Think again. The Pole became a man-possessed during that run of enthralling games and was even trusted to start against Manchester City.

Key to the 24-year-old's emergence as a key player in this Arsenal side was a slight change of role. Usually that left-back role is the inverted position on the pitch but Kiwior played as more of a natural full-back for Arteta with White drifting inside from the right instead.

Also vital has been the minimal amount of fuss with which the defender has played. Unlike Zinchenko, he always looks in control of his actions. There's little to worry about, little to make you nervous. For that, he must be undroppable over the course of the run-in, and that starts with Bayern Munich on Tuesday. No pressure, Jakub.