A "world-class" Arsenal player appears to be leaving next year, and it is believed a move to Saudi Arabia is also on the cards for him.

Arsenal players linked with 2025 exits

There are a few members of Mikel Arteta's squad who are facing the very real prospect of being let go next year.

Whether in January or next summer, it is believed that sporting director Edu Gaspar and Arteta are prepared to offload left-back Kieran Tierney. The Scotsman, who is currently in recovery from a hamstring injury, has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and spent last season out on loan at La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Arsenal are ready to let Tierney leave as soon as January, once he returns to full fitness, and journalist Charles Watts believes he could head out on another temporary spell elsewhere.

"Had that injury not happened, I’m sure Tierney would have been playing for another club right now," said Watts.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

"That was certainly the plan anyway, following his loan spell with Real Sociedad last season. But the injury put an end to any chances of a move and the focus now is on the left-back getting himself back fully fit ahead of the January window.

"He’s not in Mikel Arteta’s plans anymore. That’s been clear for a long time and Tierney accepts that. There is no animosity there. He knows the club has moved on and that his qualities as a left-back are not what Arsenal need in the system that they play.

"He will hope to get a move in January, probably on loan."

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that defender Jakub Kiwior is expected to depart in January as well, while uncertainty surrounds the future of star midfielder Thomas Partey as his contract ticks down towards expiry next summer.

Real Madrid have made contact with William Saliba ahead of a potential move next year too, but it is highly unlikely that Arteta and Edu would entertain losing one of their most crucial players unless it was for ridiculous money.

Jorginho "appears to be living out his final months" at Arsenal

According to reports out of Spain, midfielder Jorginho is another player who could leave next year.

The £110,000-per-week star's situation is similar to Partey's, with his contract expiring in 2025 and the prospect of a free transfer very much alive. It is believed Jorginho "appears to living out his final months" at Arsenal, and clubs in Saudi Arabia are taking an interest in snapping up the Italian on a free transfer.

A move to the Middle East is apparently a serious option for Jorginho, who has seen his role reduced this season after becoming a regular towards the end of 2023/2024.

"I know him a lot, so for me it is nice to play with him he knows me well," said Kai Havertz on Jorginho last term.

"It makes life easy for me, he is a world-class player."