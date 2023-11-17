The early hours of Friday morning happened to be a proud moment for Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli.

When it's come to international football, regular chances for the tricky wide man have been hard to come by. After all, this is a young talent competing among the likes of Neymar Jr and Vinicius Jr for a place on the flanks.

However, against Colombia on Friday, he stole the show from a Selecao point of view, scoring his country's only goal in a 2-1 loss.

It's now two defeats on the spin for Brazil who are finding it difficult to live up to the hype in recent international breaks.

Martinelli's stats vs Colombia

Described as a "constant threat" in GOAL's player ratings for the game, the 22-year-old was in electric form for his nation.

Some wonderful play between Martinelli and Vinicius Jr carved open the opening with the Gunners ace finding the net in assured fashion during the first 45. It was his first goal for Brazil, and surely the first of many.

Throughout his time on the pitch, the winger barely gave Colombia a moment of peace. He completed 91% of his passes, won six of his nine duels and even found room to play a key pass. His goal, meanwhile, came from the only shot Martinelli registered all game. Clinical indeed.

However, he wasn't the only Arsenal player in action for Fernando Diniz's side. Gabriel Magalhaes was selected to play at centre-half.

Gabriel's stats vs Colombia

Earning just his fifth cap for Brazil, this should have been a special night for the defender playing alongside his club colleague.

It started off an impressive performance from the centre-back, who ended the first half with a clean sheet in tact and a pass success rate of 100%. It's a shame, therefore, that his and Brazil's performance in the second period dwindled significantly.

Indeed, it was his missed header that led to the first Colombian goal as they fought back in the second half, a looping ball swung in from the left-hand side that Luis Diaz met from close range and found the back of the net.

Gabriel vs Colombia in numbers Minutes Played 82 Touches 84 Pass Success 71/76 (93%) Long Balls 1/5 Possession Lost 9x Duels Won 4/6 Tackles 1 Interceptions 0 Blocked Shots 0 Dribble Success 0/1 Stats via Sofascore.

The second goal - again scored by Diaz - he wasn't at fault for, but Gabriel and a number of Brazilian defenders did appear to be standing in a zone where they weren't even marking anyone.

Such a display led to brutal criticism of the 25-year-old with one notable Brazilian influencer and U23 scout suggesting he has been "very poor" whenever he's pulled on the jersey.

One Brazilian news outlet went even further, taking to social media to say: "It’s genuinely scary just how bad Gabriel Magalhães has been for Brazil tonight."

GOAL happened to give the central defender a 6/10 rating, suggesting he wasn't actually the worst of the defenders, something the stats would agree with.

He ended the game with a 93% pass success rate, only misplacing five passes on the entire night and won 4/6 duels. His defensive colleague, Marquinhos, only contested three duels during the game, winning two and had less of an influence on the ball, taking 57 touches to Gabriel's 84.

To suggest the Arsenal brute was the sole reason for Brazil's defeat was harsh, although supporters back at the Emirates and indeed Mikel Arteta will be hoping that sort of night doesn't seep back into his displays at club level.