Perhaps the international break was just what Arsenal needed. Since the last pause of domestic action, they have failed to win a single league game.

Bukayo Saka picked up an injury while with England, the Gunners then lost to Bournemouth before drawing with table-topping Liverpool.

A torrid performance against Newcastle followed as Mikel Arteta’s side lost 1-0 and then came the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Once this break ends, it surely cannot get any worse than that. This is the chance for a reset. It’s a chance to get players back to full fitness and attack the Premier League hard over the festive period.

However, they will still have to wait another week or so with international fixtures aplenty still to come.

Arsenal stars during the international break

One source of comfort for Arteta is that three of his key players aren’t travelling anywhere during this fortnightly period.

Saka and Declan Rice both pulled out owing to little niggles. The former hobbled off in the dying minutes against Chelsea a week ago while Rice has been nursing a broken toe.

Martin Odegaard also pulled out of the Norway squad in a bid to regain fitness after only just returning from an ankle problem.

So, there are fewer players in action over the course of the break and it’s been a bit of a mixed bag so far.

Leandro Trossard played in the centre of the pitch for Belgium against Italy last week and was described as "the only one with ideas" on the night by their national press.

Who else has been in action? Well, David Raya was at the centre of an awkward moment for Spain. Fabian Ruiz played the ball back to the goalkeeper but it was short of him and he was pressured hard by Denmark forward Gustav Isaksen who forced an error from the Arsenal stopper that resulted in him conceding.

Elsewhere, Jurrien Timber featured at left back in the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Hungary.

The finest performance came from Germany’s Kai Havertz on Saturday evening.

Kai Havertz’s performance in numbers for Germany

Julian Nagelsmann has used Havertz in a multitude of roles for his country over the last 12 months.

A year ago he was being fielded as a left back and during the European Championships - a tournament the German’s hosted - he played as a centre forward as he has been doing for Arsenal.

Well, as his nation romped to a 7-0 win over Bosnia this weekend, Havertz starred while playing behind the striker.

How did the former Chelsea man get on? Well, it was a 9/10 performance according to German publication Buli News who suggested that he 'was a threat throughout'.

Why? Well, his goal - Germany's third of the night - certainly helped, as did his assist for Leroy Sane’s strike.

His goal was brilliantly taken, playing a lovely one-two on the edge of the box with Man of the Match Florian Wirtz before scoring a simple finish from close range.

Havertz vs Bosnia Minutes played 90 Touches 71 Accurate passes 46/51 (90%) Key passes 1 Shots on target 4 Shots off target 1 Shots blocked 1 Dribble success 0/2 Duels won 3/6 Offsides 1 Stats via Sofascore.

As the stats above suggest, this was an incredibly productive performance from a player who appears to be going from strength to strength for both club and country.

Havertz’s pass success rate of 90% was the best of any German attacker on the night while his six shots were the most of any player on the field. This was a menacing display and one that sets him up well for the winter months.

The £65m signing perhaps hasn't quite been at his best in recent weeks, scoring just one league goal since early October, but this showed what he is capable of.