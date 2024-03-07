It feels like everything that can go right is going right for Arsenal at the moment.

Mikel Arteta's side have look transformed since their festive period slump and look likely to score with every single attack.

From front to back, every player has dramatically improved over the last couple of months and perhaps none more than Kai Havertz.

However, there is a former Arsenal star who has been outperforming the German over the last couple of season, away from the spotlight.

How Kai Havertz has fared this season

The football world was abuzz with discussion in July when the Gunners paid Chelsea £65m to sign Havertz, with the move coming out of thin air and leaving fans and pundits alike rather confused.

The 24-year-old didn't have the best season with the Blues last year, scoring nine goals and registering just one assist in 47 appearances, so there was a lot of pressure on him coming into an Arsenal side looking to challenge for the league title.

Unfortunately, he didn't get off to the best of starts, scoring just one goal and registering one assist in his first 12 league games for the club. However, as he began to get used to the team, his output increased, and today, he has a reasonably impressive return of eight goals and three assists from 37 games for the club.

Havertz's Positional versatility at Arsenal Position Attacking Midfield Central Midfield Striker Appearances 24 6 6 Goals 4 2 2 Assists 0 0 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.16 0.33 0.83 All Stats via Transfermarkt

He has also been an incredibly useful player for Arteta, playing six games as the team's recognised striker, including in the victories against Liverpool and Manchester City.

It may have taken the former Bayer Leverkusen star some time to get up to speed in north London, but he's now firmly established himself in the team's best XI.

However, another German who used to wow the Emirates crowd has outperformed the former Chelsea man over the last two seasons.

How Lukas Podolski has fared in the last two years

Yes, former fan favourite and German international Lukas Podolski is still playing professional football, and still playing well at that.

The Gliwice-born dynamo joined the Gunners in the summer of 2012 for just £11m from FC Koln.

He would go on to enjoy a relatively successful spell at the club, scoring 31 goals and providing 18 assists in just 82 games before he joined Inter Milan on loan for the second half of the 2014/15 season, prior finally being sold to Turkish Süper Lig giants Galatasaray for just £2m in July 2015.

The following six seasons would see the "clinical" forward, as Arsène Wenger once described him, spend two years with the Turkish giants and three years with Japanese side Vissel Kobe before returning to Turkey to play for Antalyaspor in January 2020, where he would play for a year and a half.

Lukas Podolski's post-Arsenal Career Club Galatasaray Vissel Kobe Antalyaspor Górnik Zabrze Appearances 75 60 47 80 Goals 34 17 7 20 Assists 18 12 5 18 Goal Involvements per Match 0.69 0.48 0.25 0.47 All Stats via Transfermarkt

His most recent, and probably final, transfer was to Polish side Górnik Zabrze, where he is still dazzling to this day.

In fact, in his last two seasons, the 38-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in just 50 appearances, meaning he is averaging a goal involvement every other game, which is seriously impressive at his age and a better return than Havertz's 21 goal involvements over the same period.

Ultimately, Podolski would obviously not be able to put up the numbers he has in Poland in the Premier League. However, it's great to see that a player of his calibre is still wowing the fans every week.