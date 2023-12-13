Arsenal's clash with PSV Eindhoven in the final gameweek of this year's UEFA Champions League group stage was never going to be an enthralling clash.

The Gunners had already qualified for the round of 16 having topped the group and their Dutch opponents on the night weren't going to be moved from second place.

Therefore, a 1-1 draw on Tuesday evening felt about right. These have been the two best sides in the group and it was unsurprising that nothing could separate them, particularly after an understrength side was fielded by Mikel Arteta.

Rare starts were handed to the likes of Aaron Ramsdale - who made his Champions League debut - to Cedric and Mohamed Elneny too. Sadly, the academy stars on the bench - Ethan Nwaneri, Reuell Walters and Lino Sousa weren't afforded any minutes.

Arteta would have to call on Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice late on but a win couldn't be snatched away from their visit to the Netherlands.

How Arsenal's fringe players performed against PSV

Truth be told, there weren't any awful performers from an Arsenal perspective in midweek. Cedric, who was making just his second appearance of the campaign was actually quite impressive. More often than not the right-back was composed and measured in his play. Will he earn any further minutes this term? It feels unlikely but it was a steady showing nonetheless.

Elneny's return to starting action was unfortunately curtailed by an injury but Ramsdale looked a great deal more confident than he has in his other outings since being displaced by David Raya.

Football FanCast's Arsenal Player Ratings Player Rating GK - Ramsdale 7/10 - a return to form for the goalkeeper RB - Cedric 6/10 - steady but unspectacular CB - Saliba 6/10 - not the Frenchman's finest night but solid nonetheless CB - Gabriel 7/10 - made a goal-saving block in the first half LB - Kiwior 5/10 - was given a rough night by PSV star Bakayoko on the left CM - Elneny 6/10 - steady and composed; you know what you're getting from the Egyptian CM - Jorginho 6/10 - another steady but unspectacular display. Not bad from the Italian. CM - Havertz 6/10 - Arsenal's POTM for November failed to show his true colours RW - Nelson 9/10 - by far Arsenal's best player. Created the goal and looked lively. LW - Trossard 6/10 - struggled to get into the game. ST - Nketiah 8/10 - a strong performance from the forward who took his goal really well.

Eddie Nketiah had a fine night too, registering his first Champions League goal to take his tally for the season in all competitions to six strikes.

His goal was supplied by Reiss Nelson, a man who more than proved he's got what it takes to play more often in this Arsenal team.

How Reiss Nelson performed against PSV

At the age of 24 it's rather incredible that Nelson has only ever started ten league matches for the club.

You have to wonder, therefore, why he signed a new deal over the summer. Was his last-gasp goal against Bournemouth still playing in his mind? Quite possibly.

Either way, the draw with PSV showed that we need to show a great deal more respect to Nelson who has a supreme amount of quality.

Described as Arsenal's "star man" on the night by journalist Charles Watts, he was in particularly lively spirits during his visit to the Netherlands. Always keen to get on the ball, the Englishman even popped up in central areas late in the game as he tried to engineer a spark to win Arsenal the clash.

Arteta loves a duel winner and that's what he had in Nelson who came away from the clash having won a staggering 12 duels from 16 contests.

That was largely comprised of five successful dribbles, the most on the pitch, and six successful tackles. Yep, you read that right. Six successful tackles from an offensive player - this was a performance not just dazzling in attacking intent but full of hard work too.

Nelson also left the field with a 95% pass success rate, misplacing the ball just twice.

Of course, breaking into a starting lineup possessing Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli is no easy task but the winger undoubtedly deserves and needs more game time. As he showed last term, he can more than make an impact when required. He's passed your big test, Arteta, now it's over to you.