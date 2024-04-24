After losing 2-0 against Aston Villa in their latest match at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal simply had to put on a show against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.

And the Gunners certainly did, with their performance last night undoubtedly unnerving their title-challenging rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

The clash concluded with a 5-0 victory for Mikel Arteta’s side, which could prove to be a vital result that enhances momentum for the rest of the campaign.

This result means that Arsenal are now three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with just four games remaining in the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal’s most complete performance of the season

From the first whistle to the last, the Gunners were absolutely dominant, attacking with a ruthless edge, and Leandro Trossard’s early goal set the tone for the rest of the game.

From that point on, only one team was walking away with three points, and Arsenal’s quality tore the Blues apart, netting a further four in the second half.

Former Chelsea star Kai Havertz was fantastic, showing excellent composure to score a brace, and Ben White also netted twice, with two slightly more fortunate goals.

Nonetheless, the statistics really do speak for themselves, with Arsenal dominating pretty much every stat bar possession, which ultimately enabled them to slice the visitors open on the counter.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Stats Stats Arsenal Chelsea xG 3.37 1.61 Shots 27 7 Shots on target 10 1 Corners 4 2 Possession 45% 55% Via Sofascore

It was a complete display, with every player in red having a top performance, but there was one individual who shone brighter than the rest.

Martin Odegaard's performance in numbers

There aren’t enough superlatives in the dictionary to describe just how influential Martin Odegaard is in the Arsenal side, with his performance against Chelsea highlighting his quality.

The Norwegian magician personifies class; he’s simply a perfectionist who can do pretty much anything with the ball at his feet, and TNT's Darren Fletcher stated that he made Chelsea "look silly" during commentary, which highlights just how unbelievable he truly is.

Arsenal’s captain started his 31st Premier League game of the season yesterday, in what was one of his finest of the campaign, with only a goal missing from a 10/10 performance.

Goal reporter Matt O'Connor-Simpson handed the number eight a 9/10 match rating for his showing, and his statistics from the game certainly justify that score, as you can see below.

Odegaard vs Chelsea Stats Odegaard Assists 2 Key passes 8 Pass accuracy 88% Shots 2 Successful dribbles 3/4 Tackles 2 Duels won 8/11 Match rating 9.7 Via Sofascore

Odegaard’s technical ability is the first attribute that instantly stands out when watching him, and last night he showed his vast skillset.

The former Real Madrid wonderkid’s creativity was a joy to watch, as he continuously unlocked the Chelsea defence with deft passes and silky dribbling, as shown by his remarkable haul of eight key passes, the most by any Arsenal player in a league game since Mesut Ozil in October 2017.

However, he was just as impactful from a defensive point of view, winning eight of his 11 duels and making two tackles, which helped blunt the Chelsea attack.

On top of that, the midfielder boasted a pass accuracy of 88% and produced two assists, with his first for Havertz arguably being the assist of the season, executing a pass that was "out of this world" - as per one Arsenal content creator - in behind the Chelsea defence to play the German through on goal.

Overall, it was a complete performance that all aspiring attacking midfielders should study. If Odegaard continues to perform at this level, he could just lead Arsenal to Premier League glory.