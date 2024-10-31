The Carabao Cup won’t offer you too much excitement on a Wednesday night in Lancashire but Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Preston was just what the doctor ordered.

The Gunners haven’t been at their free-flowing best since the international break but returned to form against Championship opposition.

Mikel Arteta’s side hadn’t won this side of the international break until Wednesday evening so it served as an excellent confidence boost before Newcastle at the weekend.

Gabriel Jesus ended his lengthy wait for a goal by scoring his first since January and Kai Havertz was also on the scoresheet after being introduced as a second-half substitute.

However, yet again, it was Ethan Nwaneri who stole the headlines in the League Cup.

Ethan Nwaneri’s performance in numbers

There have been understandable cries for 17-year-old Nwaneri to start a Premier League game since Martin Odegaard was injured several weeks ago.

That is yet to happen but after his displays in this competition, he has more than shown he’s ready to start games at senior level.

Against Bolton in the last round the teenager was exceptional, scoring his first two goals for the first team.

He may not have dazzled quite so much at Deepdale this time around but his display got supporters talking nonetheless.

Nwaneri took his tally for the senior team to three by scoring Arsenal’s second of the night in mesmerising fashion.

Receiving the ball from Raheem Sterling, The Hale End graduate drifted inside and unleashed a Bukayo Saka-esque finish with his left foot from the outside of the box that found the top corner.

World-class, it really was. To think this is a 17-year-old performing at this level is incredible. He doesn’t look out of place one bit.

On top of his goal, the young Englishman completed two of his three dribbles and won four of his six duels.

So, Nwaneri has justified why he should be starting but he wasn’t the only one to stand out for the away team.

Mikel Merino’s performance in numbers

It has been a topsy-turvy start to his Arsenal career for Mikel Merino but he is now growing into his skin in north London rather nicely.

The Spaniard - who signed from Real Sociedad - picked up a shoulder injury in his first training session and so we’ve only seen him start on three occasions now.

He won’t remember his first start very fondly, losing to Bournemouth 2-1, but he was excellent in the draw against Liverpool, notably scoring the Gunners’ second of the night.

Merino may have only played the opening 45 minutes against Preston but he was brilliant in the centre of the park next to Nwaneri.

It remains to be seen if he’s capable of fulfilling that ‘Xhaka role’ that fans have lusted after since the Swiss left but his passing range, duel winning and composure are reminiscent of the now Leverkusen star.

So, how did he shine this time?

Merino vs Preston Minutes played 45 Touches 29 Accurate passes 22/22 Key passes 1 Duels won 5/5 Shots blocked 1 Was fouled 2x Tackles 3 Interceptions 0 Stats via Sofascore.

Well, it was a pretty flawless display from the summer signing who completed every single one of his passes and won 100% of his duels.

Perhaps his best moment came when creating a goalscoring opportunity for Nwaneri.

Arsenal created a lovely move down the right which ended up with some cracking one-touch football in the box. Merino ghosted in from the left after being supplied with a pass and with one touch laid it on a plate for the Gunners teenager who sadly couldn’t convert.

There will be cries for Nwaneri to start this weekend but Merino also showed why he’s become undroppable in such a short period of time. More of the same on Saturday please, Mikel.