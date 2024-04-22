Questions have been raised in recent days regarding Mikel Arteta's squad management at Arsenal.

The Spaniard brings a great deal to the Emirates. Tactically he is one of the best in the league with Wolves boss Gary O'Neil recently admitting that the Gunners' backline is "the best defence in the world."

That's a testament to Arteta and his coaching staff with the foundations for this ever-improving team laid by the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba and Co in defence.

Up top, however, it looks as though the Arsenal team are running out of gas. Defeats to both Aston Villa and Bayern Munich - which proved incredibly damaging for their hopes of winning a trophy - saw that theory in evidence.

The north Londoners did bounce back against Wolves, winning 2-0 to move back to the top to the top of the Premier League table, but once again there was no rest for Bukayo Saka and the scorer of the second goal, Martin Odegaard.

Why is this a worry? Well, because Arsenal's main men dominate the table below.

Minutes played by outfield players at top 3 clubs Player Club Minutes played William Saliba Arsenal 2970 Declan Rice Arsenal 2780 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 2650 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2638 Gabriel Arsenal 2625 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2593 Ben White Arsenal 2566 Julian Alvarez Man City 2461 Phil Foden Man City 2453 Rodri Man City 2409 Data via Sky Sports = Premier League only.

The primary issue here is that Arteta doesn't seem to trust those on the fringes, that's despite handing the likes of Eddie Nketiah - now on £100k-per-week - and Reiss Nelson new contracts.

The former hasn't scored a league goal since a hat-trick against Sheffield United back in October, while the latter hasn't found the net since a League Cup tie with Brentford last September.

The latest on Reiss Nelson's future

Last term Nelson provided Arsenal fans with one of their most memorable moments. With the clock running down, the Gunners needed a miracle to claim all three points against Bournemouth at the Emirates.

What happened next? Well, after a set piece had been cleared only as far as the academy graduate, he took one touch to set himself before hammering home a volley from outside of the box. Cue utter bedlam among supporters inside the ground.

It was a goal and cameo that perhaps earned the 24-year-old a new deal with the club he has been with since he was a boy.

That new contract was only handed out last summer but he could already be on the move. Indeed, amid alleged interest from Brighton ahead of the upcoming transfer window, a £25m-£30m price tag has reportedly been slapped on his shoulders.

Reiss Nelson's downfall

Once upon a time, a spritely Nelson was seen as Arsenal's next great hope from the academy. He made his breakthrough before Saka but it is the latter who has taken his game to the next level instead.

A scorer of 18 goals this term, the England international is the club's top scorer for a second campaign running and deserves all the praise he gets.

Nelson, however, is unlikely to ever live up to a similar standard. He has scored only one goal all season, provided just three assists - none of which have come in the league - and has started once in the top flight.

That hardly sounds like the level of playing time the Hale End graduate would have expected upon signing new terms in the capital.

A departure this summer, therefore, seems natural with neither side benefitting from the player being at the club.

Arteta evidently doesn't trust him enough and from Nelson's point of view, his career needs to progress at some stage. If he is to remain at Arsenal in the summer it will only stagnate his career further.

After all, when the forward has given game time after that new contract, he has hardly impressed. With Saka out injured when Luton came to town, Nelson was given a rare start and an opportunity to prove himself. Did he take it? Certainly not. During that clash the young wide man failed to provide a single cross, made just one key pass and only produced one shot which happened to be blocked.

Once perceived to be "a joke in training" by another academy star in Alex Iwobi, it does appear as though Nelson works hard behind the scenes. Yet, with just 255 minutes of Premier League football to his name this term, 2,338 fewer than Saka, his chances of making it at Arsenal look slim.

Thus, with interest in the attacker this summer, it's time to cash in. It would not be a huge surprise if Nelson has already played his final match in Arsenal colours.

If they are to remain in the title race then Saka will only continue to play every minute possible.